﻿

Maurizio Sarri praises back-up players as Chelsea labor to win over Fulham

England international Loftus-Cheek finished a lovely move by driving into the net from the right-hand side of the penalty area in the 82nd minute to seal the win for the Blues. (AFP)
Chelsea got back on track after their first Premier League defeat of the season last weekend with a 2-0 win over local rivals Fulham on Sunday, with goals from Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek putting the gloss on a mixed performance.
Chelsea dominated possession at Stamford Bridge and scored early through Spanish forward Pedro but struggled to find their rhythm and looked shaky until substitute Loftus-Cheek settled their nerves with a late second.
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri enjoyed a dream start to his tenure in England but a chastening 3-1 defeat to Tottenham last week stung him badly, prompting a series of post-mortems with individual players.
“We can’t do much about the game against Tottenham — we played very badly and lost the game. Today was difficult, we started well and we had a good level of application,” Sarri said.
“We created some opportunities for 2-0 but missed them — we were in control of the match and I was afraid only because I saw that the team were a bit tense. The last 15 minutes could have been a problem but then we scored.
“Ruben Loftus-Cheek played very well in the Europa League and I am very happy with him. Today Mateo Kovacic had a knock to his ankle so he came on, it is not a problem to play with him. He is improving and he will be very important for us in the future.”
The home side welcomed former manager Claudio Ranieri back to Stamford Bridge in the Fulham dugout, but his side were quickly on the back foot inside four minutes.
N’Golo Kante — publicly criticized by his manager for his positioning in the match against Spurs — was instrumental in the opening goal, dispossessing Jean Michael Seri in the middle of the pitch and feeding the ball to Pedro on the right side of the penalty box.
The winger stepped inside onto his left foot and fired the ball into the far corner.
Pedro’s strike was Chelsea’s 1,000th Premier League goal — they are the third club to reach the landmark after Manchester United and Arsenal.
Fulham started the match rooted to the foot of the table but lifted by last week’s victory in Ranieri’s first match as boss, which followed six straight Premier League defeats.
And Ranieri, who managed Chelsea between 2000 and 2004, believed his team deserved a draw.
“We wanted to play football but we made mistakes and against big champions you pay everything for that,” Ranieri told BBC Sport.
“In the second half we changed system and maybe we deserved to draw the match. I am satisfied with how my players made decisions with the ball. We played together strongly and created good chances.
“We played so-so in the first half, we made a mistake for the first goal but we were much better in the second. We made chances but when you play big champions they can do that. It was a positive match for us, we are improving.
“It will be very emotional for me to play Leicester on Wednesday, but it is very important for us. I am positive.”
Late on, Pedro, who had missed a glorious chance, was spared embarrassment when England international Loftus-Cheek finished a lovely move by driving into the net from the right-hand side of the penalty area in the 82nd minute to seal the win for the Blues.

Topics: football soccer Chelsea Fulham Premier league

Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri not worried by Claudio Ranieri ‘insider knowledge’ ahead of west London derby

Updated 01 December 2018
AFP
0

Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri not worried by Claudio Ranieri ‘insider knowledge’ ahead of west London derby

  • Sarri is confident a good turn he did for Fulham coach Claudio Ranieri will not come back to bite him
  • Sarri has revived Chelsea since replacing Antonio Conte, guiding them to fourth in the table
Updated 01 December 2018
AFP
0

LONDON: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is confident a good turn he did for Fulham coach Claudio Ranieri will not come back to bite him when his side clash with the Premier League’s bottom club on Sunday.
Sarri, who will hope his side rebound from the 3-1 reverse by Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday, extended an invitation to his fellow Italian to watch a training session when he was in England earlier this season.
“I spoke with him for three days — I don’t remember exactly — one month ago, or 45 days ago,” said Sarri, who dined with Ranieri afterwards in the Chelsea training ground canteen.
“He came to Cobham to see two, three trainings. He wanted to speak with me, with Gianfranco (Zola).”
Ranieri, who was out of work at the time but was hired by Fulham last month after they sacked Slavisa Jokanovic, had years earlier allowed Sarri, then a banker who on the side coached amateur team Antella, to watch a training session at his Serie A outfit Fiorentina.
“I went to speak to him when he was the coach of Fiorentina, 20 years ago, maybe. I don’t remember very well, but I don’t think he can remember this meeting,” said Sarri.
Sarri has revived Chelsea since replacing Antonio Conte, guiding them to fourth in the table — seven points adrift of leaders Manchester City — and the last 32 of the Europa League.
He said he studied Ranieri’s teams from afar, notably the Leicester side he coached to a remarkable Premier League title in 2016.
“Usually a team of Claudio is really very solid,” said the 59-year-old.
“They usually defend very well, sometimes low, but very well.
“Usually he has a team very dangerous at counter-attacks, like in Leicester, but not only in Leicester.”
Sarri said 67-year-old Ranieri, who acquired the nickname ‘The Tinkerman’ during his four year spell in charge of Chelsea from 2000-2004, said he would not go so far as to classify his compatriot as a friend.
“Friend is a big word, I think, but I like him very much,” said Sarri.
Sarri, though, could not fathom why there had not been offers for Ranieri’s services from big clubs following his sacking by Leicester in the 2016-17 campaign.
“Usually the presidents are very strange,” he said.
Ranieri eventually ended up managing mid-level French Ligue 1 outfit Nantes for one season, leaving them in May this year, and was at a loose end when Fulham came calling.
“Usually you can live very well for two, three months, then you’re in trouble,” said Sarri.
“Every coach, I think, is like this. For two months you’re happy because you have time, and after two months you miss adrenaline.”

Topics: football soccer Chelsea Premier league Fulham Maurizio Sarri Claudio Ranieri

