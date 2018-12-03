You are here

S&P: Abu Dhabi economic growth set for 'steady' rise

The UAE capital has a ‘stable’ economic outlook, S&P said. (Shutterstock)
LONDON: There is a stable outlook for Abu Dhabi’s economy, with growth set to “steadily recover” to hit 3 percent in 2021, according to an S&P Global Ratings report.
The ratings agency affirmed its “AA/A-1+” sovereign credit rating for the emirate, saying that the government’s net asset position will “shield it against almost all possible external shocks.”
“The stable outlook on Abu Dhabi reflects our expectation that economic growth will steadily recover and that the country’s fiscal position will remain strong over the next two years, although structural and institutional weaknesses will likely persist,” S&P said.
“We could consider raising our ratings on Abu Dhabi if we observed pronounced improvements in data transparency, including on fiscal assets and external data, alongside further progress in institutional reforms. Furthermore, measures to improve the effectiveness of monetary policy in Abu Dhabi, such as developing domestic capital markets, could also be positive for the ratings over time.”
The ratings agency said it expects Abu Dhabi’s economic growth to average at 2.3 percent between this year and 2021, after a 0.5 percent contraction last year due to an agreement to cut oil output.
“The economy contracted in real terms in 2017, mainly owing to OPEC’s oil production cuts. We forecast gradually rising real GDP growth, on the back of recovering oil prices and production, and a revival in investment,” S&P said.
“We project that growth will rise gradually to 3 percent by 2021, on the back of increased oil production, higher investment, and recovering domestic credit growth bolstered by higher oil prices and improving demand in the region.”
“We expect regional geopolitical developments will have a limited impact on Abu Dhabi, and expect continued domestic stability.”
S&P also said that the UAE emirate of Sharjah has a “stable” outlook, with GDP growth seen averaging at 2 percent between 2018 and 2021. It affirmed its “BBB+/A-2” rating on Sharjah.
“The ratings are supported by Sharjah’s relatively strong fiscal position, despite a low revenue base, and the advantages that Sharjah derives as a part of the UAE, including low external financing risks and the potential for extraordinary financial support from the UAE,” it said.
S&P revised its outlook for the neighboring emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah from “negative” to stable.
“We expect revenue sources from state-owned enterprises that are becoming akin to general government departments will help Ras Al-Khaimah post larger fiscal surpluses and lower government debt-servicing ratios than previously assessed,” it said.

Saudi minister: OPEC+ deal 'supports global economy'

Updated 02 December 2018
BEN FLANAGAN
0

Saudi minister: OPEC+ deal 'supports global economy'

  • Al-Falih said an agreement to cut oil output had helped stabilize the market
  • Saudi Arabia and Columbia discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the field of energy
Updated 02 December 2018
BEN FLANAGAN
0

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Sunday that an agreement to cut oil output had helped stabilize the market, as Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled the deal will be extended.  

Khalid Al-Falih, on a visit Bogota, met with Maria Fernanda Suarez, Columbia’s minister of energy, where the two discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the field of energy.

An agreement to cut oil production by some 1.8 million barrels per day — struck in late 2016 by OPEC and other world producers led by Russia — is paying dividends, Al-Falih tweeted. 

“I explained to (Suarez) the results of the OPEC+ agreement on the stability of oil markets, which serves the interests of producers, consumers and investors and supports the global economy,” he wrote.

The confirmation about the effectiveness of the OPEC+ deal, which helped bolster oil prices after the slump that began in 2014, came as Putin said Saturday that Russia and Saudi Arabia had agreed to renew the pact.

Putin said the world’s two biggest exporters of crude “have agreed to extend our agreement,” AFP reported, although there was no immediate confirmation from Riyadh. 

“We are going to work together with Saudi Arabia,” Putin said at the recent G20 summit in Buenos Aires. “We are going to survey together the market situation with Saudi Arabia and respond to it operationally.”

Putin said he had no concrete figures on the extent of the future output cuts.

“Yes, we have an agreement to prolong our accords,” Putin was reported as saying by Reuters. “There is no final deal on volumes but we together with Saudi Arabia will do it. And whatever is the final figure, we agreed to monitor the market situation and react to it quickly.”

Expectation has been rife that the deal would be renewed as OPEC prepares to meet this week in Vienna.

The cuts in production helped oil prices climb to four-year highs in October, but they have subsequently slumped by some 30 percent amid worries about falling demand and a slowing world economy.

John Sfakianakis, chief economist at the Gulf Research Center, based in Saudi Arabia, said that a renewal of the deal would be healthy for global markets. 

“It’s hard to predict where oil prices will go from here but they have been heavily oversold,” he said.  

“Markets are expecting for the OPEC+ deal to be renewed, which should be healthy for consumers and producers and the global economy as a whole. Moreover, demand-driven worries due to trade wars might subside, which should help lessen global growth concerns in the short term.”

