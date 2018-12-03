Top Libyan leaders in Jordan to strengthen bilateral relations

AMMAN: King Abdullah of Jordan received Fayez Al-Sarraj, chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya and prime minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) on Sunday in Amman.
They discussed bilateral ties and recent developments in Libya and the region, Jordan’s royal court said without elaborating.
Jordan’s Prime Minister Omar Razzaz also met with Al-Sarraj, and “spoke about the deep relationship between the two countries and the expectation that mutual cooperation can accomplish the aspirations of both people,” his office said in a statement.
They discussed existing agreements, unresolved issues and the potential for Libyan investment in Jordan, the statement added.
Musa Shteiwi, head of the Strategic Studies Center at Jordan University, said Jordan provides a safe environment for reconciliation talks between rival Libyan sides.
“Jordan has historically had a great relation with all political and military parties in Libya,” he told Arab News.
Because of that, Jordan “can play a role in bringing them together,” he said, adding that international players have been supportive of the country’s role as an “honest broker.”
Jordanian government spokesman Jumana Ghnaimat told Arab News that the presence of Libyan officials in Amman provides an opportunity to resolve a number of issues, including unpaid hospital and hotel bills.
Abdel Hakim Al-Hindi, chair of the Hotel Owners Association, said hotels will receive $46 million of the $150 million due for providing accommodation to Libyans.
Nael Zidane, deputy director of the Jordanian Hospital Association, said the Libyans have promised to pay back $220 million.
“The Libyan government had appointed an audit firm, and this was the amount that it confirmed is the debt to Jordanian hospitals,” he told Arab News.
Libya will pay half the amount immediately, and the other half once Al-Sarraj returns to his country, Zidane said.
