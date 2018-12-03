You are here

Iraq's ancient pottery struggles to outlive modern plastic

Iraqis making clay pots in Najaf on November 11, 2018. Pottery has deep roots in Iraq, where ancient civilizations turned to clay to build their homes, shape their cooking utensils, and even make their ovens. (AFP)
Iraqis making clay pots in Najaf on November 11, 2018. Pottery has deep roots in Iraq, where ancient civilizations turned to clay to build their homes, shape their cooking utensils, and even make their ovens. (AFP)
Iraqis making clay pots in Najaf on November 11, 2018. Pottery has deep roots in Iraq, where ancient civilizations turned to clay to build their homes, shape their cooking utensils, and even make their ovens. (AFP)
AFP
Iraq’s ancient pottery struggles to outlive modern plastic

  • Pottery has deep roots in Iraq, where ancient civilizations turned to clay to build their homes, shape their cooking utensils, and even make their ovens
  • They were surprisingly handy during the era of Saddam Hussein, when many families struggled financially, as well as in the 1990s, when international sanctions hit Iraq
AFP
NAJAF, Iraq: Adel Al-Kawwaz expertly spins the potter’s wheel, shaping the wet clay into a smooth jug. His family is famous for this millennia-old Iraqi craft, but Kawwaz is struggling to keep it alive.
For thousands of years, clay utensils for storing food and cooking were found in virtually every home in Sumer, the earliest known civilization in modern-day southern Iraq.
Kawwaz’s own family drew their name from the jug, or “kawz” in Arabic, which they have produced for more than 200 years from clay found at a lake by Najaf, a holy Shiite Muslim city.
“Making clay vases is a craft that my family had become famous for,” says 45-year-old Kawwaz wistfully.
Pottery has deep roots in Iraq, where ancient civilizations turned to clay to build their homes, shape their cooking utensils, and even make their ovens.
Cuneiform, one of the earliest forms of writing invented by the Sumerians, was also carved into clay tablets.
But now, with a flood of more modern products, demand for the handmade clay items has dried up, says Kawwaz.
His family’s jugs were shaped from Najaf mud, dried in the shade, then baked at high temperatures for no less than 15 hours.
In Iraq, one of the hottest countries on earth, they were indispensable.
“These vases were used to keep water cool or preserve food. They were placed in the shade or hung in another high location,” he says.
Some Iraqis even used them to store jewelry.
“Those that practiced pottery would make a lot of money because they were common items in ancient Iraqi households,” says Kawwaz.
They were surprisingly handy during the era of Saddam Hussein, when many families struggled financially, as well as in the 1990s, when international sanctions hit Iraq.
With household appliances extremely rare or unaffordable for most of the population, Iraqis once again relied on clay.
“The income of most families did not allow them to buy a refrigerator or freezer to keep their water cold, so most used clay cauldrons,” he says.
Back then, his family sold their large jugs in bulk — sometimes thousands per week across every Iraqi province.
But times have changed.
“We sell very few now — the numbers in an entire year don’t hit 100 or 200 jugs,” says Kawwaz.
Farmers who once used the large containers are opting for cheaper goods, made either elsewhere in Iraq or imported.
“They buy plastic bags imported from China, so now we rarely sell clay pots,” says Kawwaz in his studio, itself made of mud and covered in palm leaves.
He makes the vases by special request only, but admits it’s hardly worth it.
Small jugs cost just 2,500 dinars or around $2, while the larger cauldrons that hold several dozen liters (gallons) are sold at 15,000 dinars.
Despite the prevalence of electric and gas cookers, Um Haydar prefers her trusty clay oven.
On her rooftop terrace in Old Najaf, she uses it to bake her own traditional bread every morning.
“The taste of bread made in a traditional oven is so different from bread baked in an electric or gas oven,” says Um Haydar, as the searing oven near her radiates an enticing smell.
Well into her sixties, the Iraqi woman is dressed in a traditional black robe that covers her from head to toe.
Like her mother and grandmother before her, she has stuck to tradition when it comes to the clay oven, with one exception — she didn’t build it herself.
But some Iraqis, like Haydar Al-Kaabi, insist on the full Sumerian experience.
On the edge of the Najaf Sea, Kaabi begins mixing together ingredients to make his own oven.
“To the clay, you have to add reeds, red sand, and synthetic wool fibers. You let the mixture rest for two days so the clay becomes compact,” he explains to AFP.
Despite the drop in sales, this potter is upbeat.
“Even if we sell less, even if the craftsmen are fewer and fewer, we’re fighting to keep the artisanal heritage of our fathers and grandfathers alive,” he says.
“And of course, there are still Iraqis who only eat good bread,” he says with a wink.

Topics: Iraq pottery tradition

Beyonce, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela tribute

US TV personality Oprah Winfrey poses on the red carpet next to a banner depecting late former South African president Nelson Mandela, as she arrives to attend an event to mark 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela, at the University of Johannesburg, Soweto Campus, in Johannesburg on November 29, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 03 December 2018
AFP
0

Beyonce, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela tribute

  • Thousands of music fans, many of whom had received free tickets to reward their activism and campaigning work, flocked to the stadium hours before the concert began
  • The Global Citizen initiative aims to help eradicate extreme poverty by 2030 and has staged events in other world cities including London, Brussels, and New York
Updated 03 December 2018
AFP
0

JOHANNESBURG: Beyonce led an all-star line-up including Ed Sheeran, Jay-Z and Usher in Johannesburg at a concert to honor the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela on Sunday.
The concert was the climax of a year of events celebrating the centennial of Mandela’s birth in 1918, and part of a campaign to tackle poverty, child malnutrition and boost gender equality.
This year’s Global Citizen Festival was held at Johannesburg’s 94,736-capacity FNB staium and saw Beyonce perform several of her hits as well as a duet with Sheeran.
Thousands of music fans, many of whom had received free tickets to reward their activism and campaigning work, flocked to the stadium hours before the concert began.
“I’m proud to be part of the global citizen movement because they are trying to make a positive impact on people’s lives — especially women’s and children’s issues,” said Nokthula Khuzwayo, 23, from Soweto.
“I loved Dbanj’s performance and of course Queen B and Jay-Z, even though it was a brief one.”
As well as a constellation of global stars that also included Pharrell Williams and Coldplay’s Chris Martin, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted fellow heads of state from Ghana, Rwanda and Sierra Leone.
“We are here to act in one voice,” said Ramaphosa.
Beyonce’s performance of her smash hit XO, during which she wore a flowing pink-red dress and paid tribute to Mandela, drew an outpouring of emotion from the crowd.

South African stars Trevor Noah, who was the host, and Bonang Matheba also made appearances, as the largely local crowd braved heavy downpours to attend.
Ahead of the concert co-host Oprah Winfrey hailed Mandela’s “goodness and integrity,” describing him as her “favorite mentor.”
Mandela was imprisoned for decades under South Africa’s apartheid regime. After being released in 1990, he led the country’s transformation into a multi-racial democracy and was elected its first president. He died on December 5, 2013, aged 95.
Earlier on Sunday, Mandela’s widow Graca Machel, draped in a bright yellow and blue dress, took to the stage to honor her late husband in front of the near-capacity crowd.
And Mandela’s grandson Ndaba Mandela told festival-goers: “Today it is a privilege and choice for us to take action on behalf of the hundreds of millions of people trapped in the cycle of poverty.
“So I plead with you, don’t think of this as just a music festival, this is a call to the hearts and minds of humanity all across the world.”
The Global Citizen initiative aims to help eradicate extreme poverty by 2030 and has staged events in other world cities including London, Brussels, and New York.
According to the initiative’s founder Hugh Evans, more than $2 billion have been pledged to good causes following the Johannesburg gig, beating the $1 billion goal.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted ahead of the event pledging $50 million to women’s and girl’s education projects.
Event organizers earlier paid tribute to a rigger who died following a fall while helping to prepare the stage on Saturday.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” Global Citizen said in a statement.

Topics: Nelson Mandela Oprah Winfrey Beyonce Jay-Z

