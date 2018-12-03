China agrees to ‘reduce and remove’ tariffs on US cars: Trump

You are here

A worker walks by a container ship docked at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. (File/AP)
WASHINGTON: China has agreed to scale back tariffs on imported US cars, President Donald Trump said Sunday, one day after agreeing with Xi Jinping to a cease-fire in the trade war between the world’s top two economies.
Asia stocks had rallied on the news that Washington and Beijing would not impose any new tariffs during a three-month grace period, during which the two sides are meant to finalize a more detailed agreement.
“China has agreed to reduce and remove tariffs on cars coming into China from the US Currently the tariff is 40%,” Trump said on Twitter.

Topics: China United States Donald Trump

Where are the drones? Amazon’s customers are still waiting

Updated 25 min 30 sec ago
AP
0

Where are the drones? Amazon’s customers are still waiting

  • It’s unclear when, if ever, this particular order by the company’s founder and CEO will arrive
  • The result is a blown deadline on his claim to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in December 2013 that drones would be making deliveries within five years
Updated 25 min 30 sec ago
AP
0

LOS ANGELES: Jeff Bezos boldly predicted five years ago that drones would be carrying Amazon packages to people’s doorsteps by now.
Amazon customers are still waiting. And it’s unclear when, if ever, this particular order by the company’s founder and CEO will arrive.
Bezos made billions of dollars by transforming the retail sector. But overcoming the regulatory hurdles and safety issues posed by drones appears to be a challenge even for the world’s wealthiest man. The result is a blown deadline on his claim to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in December 2013 that drones would be making deliveries within five years.

Topics: Amazon United States

