Syria coalition kills Daesh leader linked to hostage executions

The extremist had also been involved in the execution of several other prisoners. (Reuters)
Updated 03 December 2018
AFP
  • The extremist had also been involved in the execution of several other prisoners
  • Daesh released a video showing Peter Kassig’s severed head but did not publish footage of the decapitation, as it had done for other hostages
AFP
BEIRUT: The US-led coalition against Daesh said Monday it killed a senior militant involved in the executions of an American aid worker and other Western hostages.
Abu Al-Umarayn was involved in the November 2014 beheading of Peter Kassig, a former US ranger who was doing volunteer humanitarian work when he was captured in 2013.
“He was killed and more information will be available after a full assessment,” Sean Ryan, spokesman for the US-led coalition, said in a statement issued after the Sunday strikes.
“Al Umarayn had given indications of posing an imminent threat to coalition forces and he was involved in the killing of American citizen and former US Army Ranger, Peter Kassig,” he said.
Ryan said the extremist had also been involved in the execution of several other prisoners.
It is the first time the coalition, which has been hunting down Daesh militants in Iraq and Syria since 2014, has announced the killing of a extremist leader linked to Kassig’s death.
At the time of the execution, Daesh released a video showing Kassig’s severed head but did not publish footage of the decapitation, as it had done for other hostages.

