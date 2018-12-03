You are here

Hamas court sentences 6 Palestinians to death on charges of 'collaborating with Israel'

In total 14 people were sentenced for "collaborating with the occupation," with six sentenced to be hanged, a statement from the interior ministry in Gaza said.
Hamas court sentences 6 Palestinians to death on charges of ‘collaborating with Israel’

  • The six sentenced to death Monday were not related to the November 11 flareup
  • Hamas fired hundreds of rockets at Israel in response, with the Jewish state striking dozens of targets in Gaza before a ceasefire agreement
Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: A military court in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip on Monday sentenced six people, including a woman, to death by hanging for "collaborating" with Israel, authorities said.
In total 14 people were sentenced for "collaborating with the occupation," with six sentenced to be hanged, the interior ministry in Gaza said.
The rulings come three weeks after eight people were killed when an alleged Israeli army cell in Gaza was uncovered, leading to a vicious fire fight.
Hamas fired hundreds of rockets at Israel in response, with the Jewish state striking dozens of targets in Gaza before a ceasefire agreement.
The six sentenced to death Monday were not related to the November 11 flareup.
The woman, named only as Amal, was sentenced in absentia and is alleged to have encouraged her nephew in Gaza to collaborate with Israeli intelligence.
Iyad al-Bozum, the spokesman of the interior ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, hailed the rulings.
"Collaborators must realise the (Israeli) occupation will not be able to protect them," he told a news conference.
Hamas and its allies have fought three wars with Israel since 2008.

Topics: Hamas Palestine Gaza Israel

UN’s Yemen envoy traveling to Sanaa Monday: UN source

UN's Yemen envoy traveling to Sanaa Monday: UN source

  • Griffiths will arrive in Sanaa on Monday afternoon
AMMAN: The United Nation’s envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, will travel to the militia-held capital Sanaa on Monday, a UN source told AFP.
Griffiths “will arrive in Sanaa on Monday afternoon,” as part of an intensive diplomatic push for peace talks in the war-torn country, the UN source said on condition of anonymity.

Topics: United Nations Yemen Houthi Martin Griffiths

