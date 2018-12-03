You are here

World 'way off course', UN warns at crunch climate summit

Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General told the opening of the COP24 summit on climate change in Katowice, Poland, on Dec. 03, 2018, that the world was ‘way off course’ in its plan to prevent catastrophic climate change. (AFP/Janek Skarzynski)
AFP
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said more needs to be done
  • The UN’s own expert climate panel in October issued its starkest warning to date
AFP
KATOWICE, Poland: The world is “way off course” in its plan to prevent catastrophic climate change, the United Nations warned Monday as nations gathered in Poland to chart a way for mankind to avert runaway global warming.
After a string of damning scientific reports showing humanity must drastically slash its greenhouse gas emissions within the next decade, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told delegates at the opening of a UN climate summit: “We are still not doing enough, nor moving fast enough.”
Monday will see leaders from at-risk nations such as Fiji, Nigeria and Nepal plead their case at the COP24 climate talks, which aim to flesh out the promises agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord.
But host Poland — heavily reliant on energy from coal — will push its own agenda: a “just transition” from fossil fuels that critics say could allow it to continue polluting for decades.
Nor are any of the world’s largest emitters represented at the highest level in Poland.
The Paris deal saw nations agree to limit global temperature rises to below two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) and under 1.5C if possible.
Officials from nearly 200 countries now have two weeks to finalize how those goals work in practice, even as science suggests the pace of climate change is rapidly outstripping mankind’s response.
One of the key disputes is finance.
Under Paris, richer nations — responsible for the majority of historic greenhouse gas emissions — are expected to contribute funding that developing nations can access to make their economies greener.
But US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris accord has dented trust among vulnerable nations, who fear there is not enough cash available to help them adapt to our heating planet.
The World Bank on Monday announced $200 billion (175 billion euros) in climate action investment for 2021-25 — a major shot in the arm for green initiatives but one which needs bolstering by state-provided funding.
The background to Monday’s summit could hardly be bleaker: with just one Celsius of warming so far, Earth is bombarded with raging wildfires, widespread crop failures and super-storms exacerbated by rising sea levels.
“Even as we witness devastating climate impacts causing havoc across the world, we are still not doing enough, nor moving fast enough, to prevent irreversible and catastrophic climate disruption,” Guterres said.
The UN’s own expert climate panel in October issued its starkest warning to date.
To have any hope of reaching the 1.5C goal by the end of the century, it said emissions from fossil fuel use must be halved by 2030.
Poland is one of many nations heavily reliant on coal and wants this round of talks to reflect the role fossil fuels play in its economy.
On Monday, it will unveil a declaration calling on states to “recognize the challenges faced by sectors, cities and regions in transition from fossil fuels... and the importance to ensure a decent future for workers impacted by the transition.”
Mohamed Adow, climate lead for the Christian Aid charity, said richer nations needed to stump up the cash to allow developing countries to make the leap to renewables.
“Trudging along the dirty development path trod by richer countries will see developing nations stuck in the past and pollute their environments while ruining efforts to limit global warming,” he said.
For some nations, the time to adapt to the effects of climate change is already here.
Frank Bainimarama, prime minister of Fiji and president of last year’s COP, said developed nations must act now to save the planet.
“Or, God forbid, (we) ignore the irrefutable evidence and become the generation that betrayed humanity,” he said.
Guterres called on richer nations to increase their funding for the climate fight.
He said developed states had a “collective responsibility to assist the most vulnerable communities and countries -– such as small island nations and the least developed countries -– by supporting adaptation and resilience.”

Topics: climate change United Nations

Trump seeks Pakistan’s help in Afghan peace process

Updated 36 min 36 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan
0

Trump seeks Pakistan's help in Afghan peace process

  • US president writes to Pakistan PM to end decades-old war
  • Islamabad assures Washington of every support possible for the purpose
Updated 36 min 36 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan
0

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday acknowledged receiving a letter from US President Donald Trump seeking Pakistan’s help in the Afghan peace process.
During a meeting in the federal capital today (Monday), PM Khan said: “In the letter, Trump has asked Pakistan to play its role in the Afghan peace talks which are aimed at catalyzing an end to the 17-year war in Afghanistan.”
Pakistan was one among several countries who had met in Geneva on November 27 to discuss reforms for Afghanistan and peace prospects in the region. During the two-day conference, Afghan leaders and international diplomats sat together to deliberate upon whether or not strategies and aid offered to Afghanistan were helping resolve the quagmire created by the prolonged war, paving way for the withdrawal of foreign troops.
The letter comes only days after the US president launched another tirade at Pakistan, accusing it of being another country that would “take from the United States (US) without giving anything in return”.
On November 19, Trump had tweeted, “....We no longer pay Pakistan the $billions because they would take our money and do nothing for us, Bin Laden being a prime example, Afghanistan being another. They were just one of many countries that take from the United States without giving anything in return. That’s ENDING!”
While PM Khan responded in a befitting manner “setting the record straight”, ties between the two nations have since been strained.
PM Khan told journalists that previously, Pakistan had been apologetic in its dealings and relations with the US but his government has and will continue to deal with the country on equal terms. The premier assured Washington that Pakistan would play any role possible for peace in Afghanistan.

Topics: Pakistan US United States of America Donald Trump Imran Khan

