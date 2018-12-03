You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt hosts international arms expo
﻿

Egypt hosts international arms expo

1 / 2
An Egyptian honor guard soldier stands in front of a poster advertising the first arms fair organized in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi inaugurated the fair, where hundreds of companies are participating. (AP)
2 / 2
Members of an Army band wear Pharaonic costumes during the opening of the first arms fair organized in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (AP)
Updated 1 min 42 sec ago
AP
0

Egypt hosts international arms expo

  • The three-day Egypt Defense Expo that opened Monday features the world’s top arms companies
  • The United States, Egypt’s largest arms supplier, had over 40 companies present, alongside major firms from Britain, France and Germany, as well as Russia
Updated 1 min 42 sec ago
AP
0

CAIRO: Egypt opened its first international weapons fair on Monday, an event that organizers hope will project a message to the world that the country is secure and stable.
The three-day Egypt Defence Expo features the world's top arms companies and hundreds of military and civilian participants from dozens of countries.
The United States, Egypt's largest arms supplier, had over 40 companies present, alongside major firms from Britain, France and Germany, as well as Russia, China, India and Gulf monarchies.
"We are seeing a shift in paradigm away from some of the heavy machinery that characterize our assistance in past years toward a more nimble kind of approach to countering terrorism," US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Dorothy Shea said.
"We are trying to share our hard-won lessons from the battlefield and help our Egyptian colleagues take advantage of that and make sure that their acquisitions of equipment are appropriate and really benefit them to the maximum."
Organizers have not specified sales targets or expectations, but say agreements will be signed and announced at the fair, held in a massive expo center where marching bands and thousands of pieces of military equipment were on display.
Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, who opened the event, led the 2013 military overthrow of an elected but divisive Islamist president. Egypt is currently battling a Daesh-led insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula, and many of its vehicles and hardware on display have been battle tested there.
"Defense and armament are a pillar of peace," Defense Minister Gen. Mohammed Zaki said in opening remarks. "Peace must be protected by power that secures."
An upbeat video shown to participants at the opening ceremony highlighted the army's leading role in Egyptian society, blending scenes of Red Sea tourism and pharaonic temples with troops and equipment on the move. Zaki said the military only acquires power to protect and guarantee the country's safety and unity.

Topics: Egypt arms

Millions flock to free tests as Egypt seeks to eradicate hepatitis C

Updated 53 min 57 sec ago
Reuters
0

Millions flock to free tests as Egypt seeks to eradicate hepatitis C

  • “I thought, ‘I should go too’,” Mabrouk said, speaking at a clinic in the Mit Nama village near Cairo
  • Egypt is carrying out an unprecedented campaign to detect and treat the disease in a bid to eliminate it by 2022
Updated 53 min 57 sec ago
Reuters
0

MIT NAMA: When Houaida Mabrouk heard about a government campaign that offers free hepatitis C screenings, she hesitated, afraid of testing positive. But after many from her community started visiting health clinics to get checked, she changed her mind.
“I thought, ‘I should go too’,” Mabrouk said, speaking at a clinic in the Mit Nama village near Cairo before learning she did not have the virus.
Egypt, which has the highest rate of hepatitis C in the world, is carrying out an unprecedented campaign to detect and treat the disease in a bid to eliminate it by 2022. It aims to test the entire adult population — about 50 million people.
Nearly 4.4 percent of adult Egyptians are infected and about 40,000 die of the disease every year, making it the country’s third leading cause of death, according to the World Bank.
The campaign, which runs from October to April, also tests for diabetes and high blood pressure.
“They are eliminating Egypt’s two biggest health problems: Virus C and all the danger factors including the basic non-communicable diseases,” said Jean Jabbour, the World Health Organization’s representative in Egypt.
Hepatitis C is a liver disease caused by a blood-borne virus. Most cases can be cured with antiviral medicine, but many do not initially show symptoms. If left untreated the virus can cause cirrhosis or liver cancer.
In Egypt, many were infected decades ago when poorly sterilized needles were used as part of a national treatment campaign against schistosomiasis, a disease caused by parasitic worms.
Most donated blood is still not effectively screened, according to a recent World Bank report.
At least 11.5 million people have been screened in the new campaign, with 5 percent testing positive.
Large banners bearing health information and a picture of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi appeared in many Cairo streets as the campaign came to the capital on Saturday.
The campaign, which also treats those infected for free, is mainly funded by the World Bank. The bank has provided $133 million for the tests and $129 million for the treatment, according to a cabinet statement.
Due to lack of health clinics, some churches, mosques and youth centers also offer the blood test.
A church in the village of Begam, which like the Mit Nama village is in the Qalyubia province north of Cairo, serves as a health clinic every Sunday.
“This initiative should have taken place much, much earlier, but it is good that the president thought of it now,” said Ashyaa Abd Al-Sayed, pastor at the church.
Unless the population is tested and treated in a single campaign, the disease won’t be eliminated, said Health Minister Hala Zayed.
“If you only test and treat parts of the population... then those who weren’t treated might infect others,” she said.
Globally, an estimated 71 million people suffer chronically from hepatitis C.

Topics: Egypt hepatitis C

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Of Sea and Sand
0
Trump wants talks with Putin, Xi to end ‘uncontrollable arms race’
0
Nigerian president says he’s alive, not an impostor
0
Iran reports H5N8 bird flu in backyard poultry — OIE
0
Millions flock to free tests as Egypt seeks to eradicate hepatitis C
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.