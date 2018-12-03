Iran reports H5N8 bird flu in backyard poultry — OIE

Trump seeks Pakistan’s help in Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday acknowledged receiving a letter from US President Donald Trump seeking Pakistan’s help in the Afghan peace process.

During a meeting in the federal capital today (Monday), PM Khan said: “In the letter, Trump has asked Pakistan to play its role in the Afghan peace talks which are aimed at catalyzing an end to the 17-year war in Afghanistan.”

Pakistan was one among several countries who had met in Geneva on November 27 to discuss reforms for Afghanistan and peace prospects in the region. During the two-day conference, Afghan leaders and international diplomats sat together to deliberate upon whether or not strategies and aid offered to Afghanistan were helping resolve the quagmire created by the prolonged war, paving way for the withdrawal of foreign troops.

The letter comes only days after the US president launched another tirade at Pakistan, accusing it of being another country that would “take from the United States (US) without giving anything in return”.

On November 19, Trump had tweeted, “....We no longer pay Pakistan the $billions because they would take our money and do nothing for us, Bin Laden being a prime example, Afghanistan being another. They were just one of many countries that take from the United States without giving anything in return. That’s ENDING!”

While PM Khan responded in a befitting manner “setting the record straight”, ties between the two nations have since been strained.

PM Khan told journalists that previously, Pakistan had been apologetic in its dealings and relations with the US but his government has and will continue to deal with the country on equal terms. The premier assured Washington that Pakistan would play any role possible for peace in Afghanistan.