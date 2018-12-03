You are here

Nigerian president says he’s alive, not an impostor

Muhammadu Buhari waves to the crowd during the 58th anniversary celebrations of Nigerian independence, in Abuja. Nigeria’s president has taken the extraordinary step of denying rumors that he died and was replaced by a body double, telling the country that he is alive and well. (AP Photo)
LAGOS, Nigeria: Nigeria’s president took the extraordinary step of denying rumors that he died and was replaced by a body double, telling the country that he is alive and well.
“It is the real me I assure you,” President Muhammadu Buhari said Sunday to a group of Nigerians during a visit to Poland, where he is attending the United Nations Climate Conference.
“A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health,” Buhari said. “I am still going strong.”
The 75-year-old, who was elected in 2015 and will run for his second term in February, has been in ill health throughout his presidency. But in the video of his remarks posted to Twitter by his personal assistant, he joked as he dismissed the rumors, to laughter and head-shaking applause by some government officials after a Nigerian posed a question about his identity.
The government has been tight-lipped about Buhari’s health throughout his presidency.
Rumors of his death started in 2017, when Buhari spent seven weeks in London for medical treatment. They abated when he returned to Nigeria, but returned in full force last month, stoked by prominent opposition leaders and separatists.
Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra, said that a Sudanese lookalike, named Jubril, had taken Buhari’s place as a body double. His claims were shared widely online, often accompanied by videos that appeared to portray a dead Buhari lying in a London hospital.
This is not the first time that Nigerians have speculated about a president’s mortality. State secrecy around former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s ill health fostered similar rumors before Yar’Adua died in office in 2010.
As Nigeria prepares for the upcoming elections, the opposition said the president’s health renders him unfit to continue his tenure. Some have questioned his ability to contain insurgent groups and Islamic extremists, which the president recently said had started using drones.
In the 2015 elections, Buhari made the defeat Boko Haram a major goal for his presidency. But extremists continue to carry out deadly suicide bombings and abductions in the northeast and wider Lake Chad region.
Deadly attacks against the Nigerian military are on the rise. In November alone, 39 Nigerian soldiers were killed and another 43 were wounded, according to the presidency.
In late November, Buhari pivoted from repeated claims from his government that Boko Haram had been “crushed,” instead urging the military to “rise to the challenge.”
The group also claimed it is “full control” of Arege, a town near Lake Chad, after Nigerian soldiers fled their barracks.
The group also posted a statement Monday on the main IS website claiming that, after two days of attacks against the barracks, many soldiers were also killed and wounded.
The Nigerian military has not responded to the claims.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday proposed future talks with the leaders of China and Russia aimed at halting what he described as an “uncontrollable” arms race.
Trump’s comment follows an October announcement in which he said he would withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), a Cold War deal with Russia to cut missile numbers.
Critics say the move, which has not been finalized, would spark a new arms race with Russia.
Trump at the time said he would build up America’s nuclear stockpile “until people come to their senses.”
In an early morning tweet Monday, the president said: “I am certain that, at some time in the future, President Xi and I, together with President Putin of Russia, will start talking about a meaningful halt to what has become a major and uncontrollable Arms Race.”
“The US spent 716 Billion Dollars this year. Crazy!” he added.
Trump’s tweet came on the heels of a weekend meeting with Xi during the G20 summit in Argentina, during which the leaders called a truce on an intensifying trade war between their two powerhouse countries.
While Trump canceled a scheduled bilateral meeting with Putin in Buenos Aires, the two did have an “informal” conversation at the summit.
The 1987 INF deal did not cover China and was designed to eliminate short- and intermediate-range missiles on Europe’s doorstep.
A date for the US official withdrawal from the treaty has yet to be pinpointed, leaving room for a possible fix that would likely also have to involve China.
Trump’s decision to withdraw from the INF raised global concerns, and administration officials have been engaged on an aggressive public relations campaign with European leaders and the press to explain the move.
They say it is necessary because Russia has long been violating the INF.

