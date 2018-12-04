Egyptian tech startup eyes global expansion

You are here

Mintrics became the first company from the Middle East to graduate from tech giant Google’s launchpad accelerator program. (Reuters)
REBECCA SPONG
  • Mintrics’ platform gives content creators the ability to see how their videos perform on social media outlets such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
  • Mintrics has already caught the eye of investors, securing funding from Dubai-based venture capital fund Numu Capital
REBECCA SPONG
LONDON: The Cairo-based video analytics startup Mintrics has its eye on global expansion after becoming the first company from the Middle East to graduate from tech giant Google’s launchpad accelerator program.
The Google project supports startups from a specific region with a network of mentors, workshops as well as thousands of dollars of equity-free support, helping companies in their early stages of development take the next step.
Mintrics was one of 11 startups chosen to participate in the latest Africa-focused program, first announced in August.
The Egyptian company is aiming to use this experience to build up its presence in the Middle East and North Africa region, before using it as a springboard for worldwide expansion.
“We see the Middle East, specifically the GCC, as our launchpad for global (growth),” said Adel Heikal, communications officer at Mintrics.
The company was first set up in 2016 by co-founder and CEO Tarek Nasr alongside Tarek Shalaby and Muhammad El Zahlan, as an offshoot from their creative agency ThePlanet, after they saw a need to help major brands and ad agencies analyze how people interact with their video online content.

 

Its platform gives content creators the ability to see how their videos perform on social media outlets such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. Via a dashboard, it compares the performance of content against historical performance and industry averages.
There are still many regional companies and brands that are not “data-driven” when creating their video content, Heikal said, particularly in the Mena region.
“Video is still a niche to a certain extent in Mena in terms of content producers that make data-driven decisions, especially outside of the performance marketing angle. That being said though, the opportunity is huge, and the market is on the cusp of exploding as Internet penetration rapidly increases,” he said.
Performance marketing is when advertisers will only pay agencies or marketing firms when an advert achieves a specific and measurable outcome such as a “click.”
Mintrics has already caught the eye of investors, securing funding from Dubai-based venture capital fund Numu Capital, last year.
Its current valuation stands at $3 million, said Heikal, adding the company was on the lookout for further investment.
The company is looking to expand its existing business development desk in Dubai.
Saudi Arabia has been identified as a key growth market, though Mintrics has not confirmed plans to expand into the Kingdom yet, said Heikal.
The country is an attractive market for online advertisers, with one of the highest reported rates of YouTube usage in the world.
“There are few big content producers in Mena. That being said they are increasing in number, especially in high Internet penetration markets like Saudi Arabia and UAE and we also see a big opportunity to grow globally,” he said.
“We are software-as-service, so anyone from any country can use it. We have acquired many customers from the US, Sri Lanka and more.”

FASTFACTS

Mintrics was one of 11 startups chosen to participate in the latest Africa-focused program, first announced in August.

Journalist critical of Philippines’ Duterte pays bail

Updated 03 December 2018
AFP
0

Journalist critical of Philippines’ Duterte pays bail

  • Maria Ressa’s Rappler has been hit by a string of government efforts to shut it down
  • Ressa surrendered to a Manila court on Monday, posted the equivalent of $1,100
Updated 03 December 2018
AFP
0

MANILA: The journalist who leads a news site that has battled Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte paid a cash bail Monday on a tax fraud charge she says is an effort to intimidate the publication.
Maria Ressa’s Rappler has been hit by a string of government efforts to shut it down since the site took a critical tone on Duterte, in particular his internationally condemned drug war that has killed thousands.
Ressa surrendered to a Manila court on Monday, posted the equivalent of $1,100 and was ordered to return Friday for arraignment on charges that Rappler provided false information to tax authorities.
“They (the charges) are politically motivated and... they are manufactured,” she told journalists outside court. “Rappler pays the right taxes.”
Campaigners condemned the charge, which is one of several tax fraud cases the government filed against Rappler and Ressa last week while she was out of the country.
The charges are “part of the Duterte administration’s campaign to harass, threaten and intimidate critics,” said Human Rights Watch Philippines researcher Carlos Conde.
“The attacks on Rappler are consistent with the way the Duterte administration has treated other ‘drug war’ critics,” he said.
Duterte bristles at criticism of his signature campaign to rid the nation of drugs, which police say has killed nearly 5,000 alleged dealers and users who resisted arrest.
Some of the crackdown’s highest profile critics have wound up behind bars, including Senator Leila de Lima, who is jailed on drug charges she insists were fabricated to silence her.
The government accuses Rappler Holdings Corp., Ressa and the site’s accountant of failing to pay taxes on 2015 bond sales that it alleges netted gains of 162.5 million pesos ($3 million).
The bonds, called Philippine Depositary Receipts, are at the heart of a case that led the Philippines’ corporate watchdog to void the news site’s corporate license in January.
Duterte has also attacked other media outfits that criticize him, including top newspaper, The Philippine Daily Inquirer and major broadcaster ABS-CBN, threatening to also go after their owners over alleged unpaid taxes.
The government said the charges were the consequence of wrongdoing, not retribution. “You violate tax laws, then you will be prosecuted,” Duterte’s spokesman Salvador Panelo told reporters.

