You are here

  • Home
  • The Six: Stars at Dubai charity gala
﻿

The Six: Stars at Dubai charity gala

1 / 6
The Oscar-award-winning American actress is not new at championing humanitarian causes. (AFP)
2 / 6
3 / 6
4 / 6
5 / 6
6 / 6
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News
0

The Six: Stars at Dubai charity gala

Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: A handful of celebrities will be in Dubai on Friday for the Brilliant Is Beautiful charity gala, sponsored by Swiss luxury watch brand Bovet 1822. Proceeds go to Dubai Cares and the Brilliant Is Beautiful Global Fund for Women and Girls’ Education.

Ben Stiller
The American actor and producer has appeared in numerous comedy blockbusters in Hollywood. He is a board member of the Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ), a US-based non-profit organization.

Susan Sarandon
The Oscar-award-winning American actress is not new at championing humanitarian causes. She was a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 1999 and was a recipient of the Action Against Hunger Humanitarian Award in 2006.

Sarah Ferguson
The Duchess of York, otherwise known as Fergie, is one of the event’s hosts. The writer, film producer and TV personality is mother of the princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Madeleine Stowe
Also an APJ board member, Stowe appeared mostly on American TV shows before she became known for her role in “Stakeout,” a crime-comedy film in 1987.

Caroline Stanbury
Now based in Dubai, the actress is known for her role on the British TV show “Ladies of London.” She is also is a member of APJ’s advisory board.

Kris Fade
This Australian-Lebanese radio jock is the event’s MC. He hosts his own breakfast radio show, which airs on 104.4 Virgin Radio Dubai.

Topics: Dubai UAE The Six

Related

0
Lifestyle
The Six: How to celebrate UAE National Day 
0
Fashion
The Six: Looks from Michael Cinco’s Dubai show

What We Are Reading Today: Of Sea and Sand

Updated 03 December 2018
0

What We Are Reading Today: Of Sea and Sand

Updated 03 December 2018
0
Novel “Of Sea and Sand” immerses the reader in the landscape of Oman.
From seasoned Irish author Denyse Woods comes “Of Sea and Sand,” a novel about the power of losing oneself to the pressures of the world and making gains in unexpected places and ways. Woods’ sixth novel is set in Muscat, Oman, and its surrounding areas. The sultanate’s history and geologically diverse landscape are presented through the experiences of expatriates who call the country their home.
Woods first introduces her readers to Gabriel, who arrives in Muscat in 1982. He is fleeing his home in Cork, Ireland, from familial trouble and has found refuge with his sister who lives in Oman. With family ties strained, Gabriel attempts to find solace in the city by the sea, where the March heat beats down on his head as does his guilt. Attempting to forget his past, Gabriel immerses himself in Oman – its deserts, mountains, sea, and people. And while there, he meets a woman, someone only he can see but no one else can.
Meanwhile, Thea is in Iraq, amid the Iran-Iraq war, working as a secretary with an Irish company. In need of adventure and experience, the young woman makes Baghdad her home. It is the Tigris and the Euphrates rivers, the 8th-century architecture of the Abbasid Caliphate, and the Al-Tar Caves that keep her there despite the war. But an event that is out of Thea’s control forces her to return to Cork.
More than 25 years later, Gabriel and Thea meet in Muscat, and while they seem familiar to each other, they have never met before.
Woods’ novel is full of mystery, accompanied by the fascinating ethos, history and geography of the Middle East. She allows her readers to journey through Oman as her characters do, from Old Muscat, with its narrow streets and small shops, to the 16th-century Muscat forts built during the time of the Portuguese, to the Hajjar mountain range, and Tethyan ophiolites.
Woods cleverly uses the uniquely varied landscape to add to the layers of her characters and their lives. Where there is beauty enough to make someone fall in love with Oman, there are also flash floods and dangerous desert routes that can cause harm, and sometimes death, a reminder that unpredictability is never far behind her characters.
Woods creates an atmosphere of uncertainty but also uses Oman, its culture, its language and its diverse population to make her story feel whole. Ultimately, the novel is about life and its ups and downs, its losses and gains, and the erratic paths it can take someone on, all that can end up making or breaking a person.

“Of Sea and Sand” is published by Hoopoe, an imprint of the American University in Cairo Press. Manal Shakir is the author of “Magic Within,” published by HarperCollins India.

Latest updates

Netanyahu to meet US secretary of state in Brussels
0
KDP nominates Nechirvan and Masrour Barzani for Iraqi Kurdistan’s top posts
0
SpaceX launches biggest U.S. 'rideshare' mission with 64 satellites
0
The Six: Stars at Dubai charity gala
0
Egyptian tech startup eyes global expansion
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.