ٍSaudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signs off Algiers visit with trade, security pact

ALGIERS: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ended a two-day visit to Algeria on Monday with an agreement to boost trade and strengthen counterterrorism efforts.

Earlier in the day, the crown prince met with Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia to discuss enhancing cooperation in investment and security between the two countries.

The two sides issued a joint statement announcing the establishment of a Supreme Council for Saudi-Algerian Coordination.

The joint initiative will strengthen political links between Riyadh and Algiers, and work to combat terrorism and extremism. It will also develop stronger ties in trade, investment, energy and in the cultural and educational sectors.

Foreign ministers of both countries will establish a framework for the supreme council.

The Saudi crown prince was visiting Algeria as part of a tour of Arab countries after attending the G20 summit in Argentina at the weekend.

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika had been unable to receive the crown prince during the visit because of a flu infection, the Algerian presidency said on Monday.

The crown prince wished Bouteflika a speedy recovery, the presidency said in statement carried by the official Algerian news agency.

“In the context of the distinguished brotherly relations and the historical ties between Saudi Arabia and Algeria, and in accordance with the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and his brother President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, it has been agreed to establish a Supreme Council for Saudi-Algerian Coordination chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the first deputy prime minister and minister of defense, and from the Algerian side, the Prime Minister of Algeria, Ahmed Ouyahia,” the statement said.