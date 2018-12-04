Sri Lanka court orders prime minister to refrain from duties

You are here

Mahinda Rajapakse attend a ceremony in Colombo on November 30, 2018. (AFP)
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: A Sri Lankan court on Monday ordered disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his ministers to refrain from carrying out their duties as it hears an appeal against them.
While the ruling by the Court of Appeal is an interim order, it is yet another setback for Rajapaksa, who has held on to the position of prime minister with President Maithripala Sirisena’s backing despite losing two no-confidence votes.
The parliamentary speaker announced that Rajapaksa’s government was dissolved after the passage of the no-confidence motions. Parliament has also passed resolutions to cut off funds to the offices of Rajapaksa and his ministers.
Still, Rajapaksa continued to function as prime minister, with Sirisena dismissing the no-confidence votes, saying proper procedures were not followed.
Rajapaksa said in a statement later Monday that he did not accept the interim order and would file an appeal early Tuesday with the Supreme Court, the country’s highest court.
Sri Lanka has been in political turmoil since Oct. 26, when Sirisena sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and appointed Rajapaksa in his place.
Sirisena insists he will not reappoint Wickremesinghe as prime minister even if Wickremesinghe has the support of a majority of lawmakers in Parliament.
Sagala Ratnayake, a lawmaker who supports Wickremesinghe, said Sirisena “is going to be up against the wall.”
“The people and the right-thinking political parties in the country are looking to the president to appoint Wickremesinghe as prime minister,” he said.
Some 122 lawmakers who are opposed to Rajapaksa in the 225-member Parliament have challenged Rajapaksa and his ministers’ right to hold office.
The Court of Appeal on Monday scheduled the next hearing in the case for Dec. 12, summoning Rajapaksa and his ministers to explain on what basis they continued to hold office after the no-confidence votes.
Sirisena had opposed Wickremesinghe’s economic policies and plans to conduct investigations against state military forces for alleged abuses during the country’s long civil war, which ended in 2009.

Topics: Sri Lanka Colombo Mahinda Rajapaksa Maithripala Sirisena

S.Korea’s Moon still hopes to host Kim this year

Updated 43 min 55 sec ago
AFP
0

AUCKLAND: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could still visit Seoul for the first time in the next few weeks, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday, describing the possible trip as a major boost in efforts to make the peninsula nuclear-free.
Moon and Kim have met three times in 2018 amid warming ties between the two Koreas, with Seoul hoping to host a first-ever visit by Kim to the South before year’s end.
But prospects of another meeting in coming weeks have dimmed as denuclearization talks have stalled, prompting Moon to say that the planned visit’s timing should not overshadow its historic nature.
“There is a possibility that Chairman Kim Jong Un’s visit to Seoul may be made within this year, but there’s more important things than the timing,” he said in translated remarks during a visit to New Zealand.
“Whether it’s this year or not isn’t that important, what’s important is that the North Korea leader’s visit to South Korea will definitely accelerate the denuclearization process in the Korean peninsula.”
Moon said a visit by Kim to the South would also improve US-North Korea relations as Kim and President Donald Trump look to follow up their June summit in Singapore.
“I believe that our efforts will definitely give a positive impetus to the second US-North Korea summit meeting,” he said.
“President Trump and I share a view in that regard.”
Moon emphasised the impact Kim’s presence in South Korea would have on the two nations.
“This will be the first time that the North Korean leader will visit South Korea since Korea was divided into two countries,” he said.
“Although there’s no timeframe set, that’s still very meaningful. We can improve South and North Korean relations as well as attain permanent peace on the Korean peninsula and denuclearization.”
North and South Korea have begun to remove land mines and destroy some military bunkers along their common border as part of the detente.
However, Washington is taking a more cautious approach toward Pyongyang amid sparring over interpretation of a vaguely worded denuclearization document signed at the Singapore summit.
Trump said on Saturday that he hoped to organize a second summit with Kim in early 2019.

Topics: South Korea Moon Jae-In Kim Jong Un North Korea

