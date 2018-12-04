You are here

Mexico's new president may investigate soldiers in missing students case

Mexico's new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico December 3, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 04 December 2018
Retuers
Mexico's new president may investigate soldiers in missing students case

  Monday's announcement was attended by parents who wore shirts emblazoned with the faces of their missing children
Updated 04 December 2018
Retuers
MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador set up a commission on Monday tasked with determining what happened to 43 missing and presumed killed students, which could investigate soldiers over the events in 2014 that still haunt the country.
“This is a matter of state,” Lopez Obrador said at an event with parents of the missing on his first weekday in office, following his inauguration on Saturday. He offered protection to witnesses so they could safely tell their stories.
“We are not going to wash our hands of this,” he said, promising that no obstacle would prevent the truth from being revealed, and enlisting the United Nations to advise on the probe.
The abduction and suspected massacre of the 43 trainee teachers in the southwestern city of Iguala precipitated one of the worst crises of former President Enrique Pena Nieto’s government, as criticism swirled around its investigation into the case.
Monday’s announcement was attended by parents who wore shirts emblazoned with the faces of their missing children. Family members counted out until they reached “43,” and at times shouted to the president, “Don’t fail us!“
For the first time, the army could be investigated by the commission, Lopez Obrador said, a key demand of family members and experts who believe that members of the military have information about the case that remains secret.
“The investigation has to include all of the government, anyone involved,” said Lopez Obrador, including any “members of the military that might have been involved.”
Some supporters of the army have said it should not be subject to the same transparency as other parts of the government.
Lopez Obrador’s foreign ministry has also invited international organizations to “assist and cooperate” with the commission, including the United Nations and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), which will be responsible for managing a group of independent investigators.
“This case need to be open to all investigations. There have been omissions and a lot of sloppy work,” said Angela Buitrago, a member of a group of experts named by the IACHR that said there were flaws in an earlier investigation.
According to the previous government’s assessment, the students from the all-boys teachers college in Ayotzinapa in the violent southwestern state of Guerrero were rounded up by police who handed them over to a gang that murdered them, for reasons that are unclear.
But in a report released in 2015, international experts flagged problems in the official investigation and rejected its claim that the victims were incinerated in a garbage dump.
Lopez Obrador has placed an early focus on trying to pacify Mexico, which has suffered some 200,000 murders and numerous rights violations in a war on drug cartels that began a dozen years ago.

Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants from caravan breach US border

Updated 42 min 38 sec ago
AP
Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants from caravan breach US border

  • US President Donald Trump has vowed to stop the migrants entering, sending troops to reinforce the border and attempting a procedural change
  • Frustrated and exhausted after weeks of uncertainty, many of the migrants have become desperate since getting stuck in squalid camps
Updated 42 min 38 sec ago
AP
TIJUANA, Mexico: Central American migrants stuck on the threshold of the United States in Mexico breached the border fence on Monday, risking almost certain detention by US authorities but hoping the illegal entry will allow them to apply for asylum.
Since mid-October, thousands of Central Americans, mostly from Honduras, have traveled north through Mexico toward the United States in a caravan, some walking much of the long trek.
US President Donald Trump has vowed to stop the migrants entering, sending troops to reinforce the border and attempting a procedural change, so far denied by the courts, to require asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico while their cases are heard.
Frustrated and exhausted after weeks of uncertainty, many of the migrants have become desperate since getting stuck in squalid camps in the Mexican border city of Tijuana.
So a number opted to eschew legal procedures and attempt an illegal entry from Tijuana as dusk fell on Monday at a spot about 1,500 feet (450 meters) away from the Pacific Ocean.
In less than an hour, Reuters reporters observed roughly two dozen people climb the approximately 10-foot (3-meter) fence made of thick sheets and pillars of metal. They chose a place in a large overgrown ditch where the fence is slightly lower.
Just before dusk, three thin people squeezed through the fence on the beach and were quickly picked up by the US Border Patrol, witnesses said.
But along the border inland as darkness descended, more and more migrants followed, many bringing children.
Some used a blanket as a rope to help loved ones get over.
A mother and her children made it over the first fence and disappeared into the night.
The sight of them climbing the fence encouraged others, even as a helicopter patrolled overhead on the US side.
Earlier, Karen Mayeni, a 29-year-old Honduran, sized up the fence while clinging to her three children, aged six, 11 and 12.
“We’re just observing, waiting to see what happens,” Mayeni said. “We’ll figure out what to do in a couple of days.”
Ninety minutes later, she and her family were over the fence.
A number of the migrants ran to try to escape capture, but most of them walked slowly to where US Border Patrol officials were waiting under floodlights to hand themselves in.
’Stand on my head’
Some of the migrants are likely to be economic refugees without a strong asylum claim, but others tell stories of receiving politically motivated death threats in a region troubled by decades of instability and violence.
Applying for asylum at a US land border can take months, so if migrants enter illegally and present themselves to authorities, their cases could be heard quicker.
US officials have restricted applications through the Chaparral gate in Tijuana to between 40 and 100 per day.
Some may hope to defeat the odds and penetrate one of the most fortified sections of the southern US border.
Those that made it across the fence in Tijuana still had to scramble up a hill and contend with a more forbidding wall to reach California, and US Border Patrol agents had the territory between the two barriers heavily covered.
“Climb up. You can do it! Stand on my head!” one migrant said, egging his companion on.
One child and his mother got over the fence and ran up the hill behind. They turned around and waved to those still on the Mexican side.

