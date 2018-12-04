UN Security Council to meet on Iran missile test

Houthis use children to fuel war, Yemen’s PM tells UNICEF regional director

Houthi militia use children to fuel their war in Yemen, Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed told UNICEF’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa on Monday in Aden, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During a meeting in Aden with Khairat Kabalari, the Yemeni prime minister said children were the most vulnerable in the war and that the militia were abducting them from their homes and using them to fight on the front lines.

Kabalari said UNICEF was working to expand its activities in Yemen in health, education, water and the environment, and to identify the emergency needs of the Yemeni people.