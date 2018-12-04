You are here

UN Security Council to meet on Iran missile test

A display featuring missiles and a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran on September 27, 2017. Iran has vowed to continue its offensive missile program. (Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS/file photo)
Updated 04 December 2018
AFP
  • France and Britain requested the meeting after they accused Iran of test-firing a medium-range missile at the weekend
  • The United States said the missile launch on Saturday was a violation of a UN resolution that endorsed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal
UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will meet behind closed doors on Tuesday at the request of France and Britain after they accused Iran of test-firing a medium-range missile at the weekend, diplomats said.
The United States said the missile launch on Saturday was a violation of a UN resolution that endorsed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, from which Washington has withdrawn.
That resolution calls on Iran to refrain from testing missiles capable of carrying a nuclear weapon.
France said it was concerned by the test-firing with the foreign ministry describing it as “provocative and destabilising” and “does not conform” with UN resolution 2231 on the Iran deal.
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt called the missile test “provocative, threatening and inconsistent” with the resolution and said Britain was determined “that it should cease.”
Iran has long maintained that its missile program is defensive in nature and not aimed at ensuring the delivery of a nuclear weapon, a stance supported by Russia at the Security Council.
Washington’s Iran envoy Brian Hook urged the European Union to slap sanctions that target Tehran’s missile program as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Brussels for talks with European partners.
The United States decided in May to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on Iran, to the dismay of its Europeans allies.
The nuclear deal provides for a lifting of sanctions against Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear activities.
The remaining five signatories to the nuclear deal — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — have backed an EU effort to set up a special payment system in a bid to maintain trade and business ties with Iran.

Topics: Iran missiles UN Security Council UN resolution 2231

Houthis use children to fuel war, Yemen’s PM tells UNICEF regional director

Updated 04 December 2018
Arab News
  • During a meeting in Aden, the Yemeni prime minister said children were the most vulnerable in the war
  • He said that the militia were abducting children from their homes
Houthi militia use children to fuel their war in Yemen, Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed told UNICEF’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa on Monday in Aden, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

During a meeting in Aden with Khairat Kabalari, the Yemeni prime minister said children were the most vulnerable in the war and that the militia were abducting them from their homes and using them to fight on the front lines. 

Kabalari said UNICEF was working to expand its activities in Yemen in health, education, water and the environment, and to identify the emergency needs of the Yemeni people.

Topics: Yemen UNICEF Houthis

