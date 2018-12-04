You are here

  • Home
  • Amazon briefly edges out Apple for most valuable company
﻿

Amazon briefly edges out Apple for most valuable company

Updated 04 December 2018
REUTERS:
0

Amazon briefly edges out Apple for most valuable company

  • Amazon rose by 4.7 percent at one point, putting its market capitalization at $865.0 billion
  • Amazon’s lead lasted only a few seconds. At the close, Apple was back on top with a 3.49 percent increase in its stock that put its total value at $877 billion
Updated 04 December 2018
REUTERS:
0

SAN FRANCISCO, US: Amazon.com briefly became the most valuable company on Wall Street in intraday trade on Monday, days after Microsoft Corp. dethroned long-time leader Apple Inc.
Amazon rose by 4.7 percent at one point, putting its market capitalization at $865.0 billion. At the same time, Apple traded up 2.1 percent, giving it a market capitalization of $864.8 billion.
Microsoft, which on Friday closed above Apple’s market capitalization for the first time in eight years, was up 0.9 percent, leaving its stock market value at $859.0 billion, third in the group.
Amazon’s lead lasted only a few seconds. At the close, Apple was back on top with a 3.49 percent increase in its stock that put its total value at $877 billion. It was followed by Amazon, up 4.86 percent with a market capitalization of $866.6 billion, and then Microsoft, up 1.08 percent and a stock market value of $860.4 billion.
The tight race between the trio of high-powered technology stocks coincided with a broad stock market rally after the United States and China agreed on a temporary truce in their ongoing trade dispute.
Apple in August became the first US publicly listed company to reach a $1 trillion market capitalization, but its share price has fallen sharply in recent months as investors worried that demand for iPhones was losing steam.
Its market capitalization overtook Microsoft’s in 2010 as Microsoft struggled with slow demand for personal computers, due in part to the explosion of smartphones like the iPhone.
Amazon’s stock has recovered most of the ground it lost after the online retailer in October forecast disappointing sales for the holiday quarter.
Although it is down about 13 percent from its Sept. 4 record-high close, in the year to date Amazon’s stock is up 51 percent, compared with a 31 percent rise for Microsoft and Apple’s 9 percent increase.

Topics: Amazon.com Apple Inc Stock Market

Related

0
Business & Economy
Microsoft’s market value overtakes Apple’s to close out week
Update 0
Business & Economy
Where are the drones? Amazon’s customers are still waiting

EU finance ministers struggle for eurozone reform deal

Updated 04 December 2018
AFP
0

EU finance ministers struggle for eurozone reform deal

  • Ministers were at pains to conclude discussions with divisions especially deep over the French-backed idea of setting up a eurozone budget
  • National governments have for months been mulling a proposal to create some sort of budget capacity for the single currency bloc
Updated 04 December 2018
AFP
0

BRUSSELS: EU finance ministers struggled to agree reforms to better fight against a financial crisis early Tuesday, with negotiators still at the table after more than 12 hours of talks.
“There are a lot of subjects and all of them are difficult,” a European source told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that a final news conference had been delayed to 0745 GMT.
The sought-after agreement between the EU’s 27 finance ministers, without Britain, is intended to hand authorities a more powerful tool box in the event of a major shock to the European economy.
The proposals seek to strengthen the financial plumbing of the European economy, but do not include far grander visions called for by France such as designating a eurozone finance minister or setting up a European-style IMF.
Once agreed by ministers, the reforms then need the agreed by EU leaders at a summit next week in Brussels.
Ministers were at pains to conclude discussions with divisions especially deep over the French-backed idea of setting up a eurozone budget.
National governments have for months been mulling a proposal to create some sort of budget capacity for the single currency bloc, which could be used in case of crises or economic shocks.
French President Emmanuel Macron has made the idea of a crisis-fighting budget for the 19-member single currency bloc a signature part of his vision to jump-start the EU after the debt crisis, the shock of Brexit and the rise of populists.
Completing the banking union is another difficult challenge, with powerful Germany firmly opposed to launching a European scheme, wanted by the ECB, to guarantee consumer bank deposits.
Berlin hates this proposal that is widely depicted in German media as an effort by overspending eurozone members from the south to benefit from the more sensible savers to the north.
Agreement is expected to be more easily found on expanding the responsibilities of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) — the firefighter for eurozone countries with serious debt problems.
Most of the reforms were agreed beforehand by France and Germany, Europe’s twin engines of EU unity that make up nearly half of the eurozone economy.
But the process has bogged down in recent months due to the weak government in Berlin and irritation by smaller EU members, led by the Netherlands, at having the bloc’s future dictated its biggest powers.

Topics: eurozone Europe euro

Related

0
Media
European consumer groups want regulators to act against Google tracking
0
World
European court to hear case on stopping Brexit

Latest updates

US envoy on Afghan peace in Pakistan for talks about Taliban
0
Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants from caravan breach US border
0
Houthis use children to fuel war, Yemen’s PM tells UNICEF regional director
0
NASA spacecraft arrives at ancient asteroid, its 1st visitor
0
Israel military says to expose Hezbollah attack tunnels from Lebanon
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.