53 former dictatorship agents convicted in Chile killings

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera and Peru's President Martin Vizcarra walk past an honour guard before signing an energy development agreement at the government house in Santiago, Chile November 27, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 04 December 2018
AP
53 former dictatorship agents convicted in Chile killings

  • Gen. Augusto Pinochet ruled Chile from 1973 to 1990. Thousands died or vanished during his rule
Updated 04 December 2018
AP
SANTIAGO, Chile: A Chilean judge has convicted 53 former secret police agents from the country’s dictatorship for participating in the kidnapping and disappearance of seven communist leaders and the murder of the former Communist Party chief Victor Diaz.
The judicial system said Monday that Judge Miguel Velazquez imposed sentences of up to 20 years on the former agents.
Authorities say agents of the National Intelligence Directorate lured the communists to a residence in 1976 and then took them to a notorious prison where they were tortured.
Diaz is said to have been held for eight months until officials determined he had no information to give, and was then asphyxiated and his body thrown into the ocean.
Gen. Augusto Pinochet ruled Chile from 1973 to 1990. Thousands died or vanished during his rule.

French PM to announce suspension of fuel tax hikes: government sources

Updated 6 min 37 sec ago
AFP
French PM to announce suspension of fuel tax hikes: government sources

Updated 6 min 37 sec ago
AFP
PARIS: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is to announce on Tuesday a suspension of fuel tax hikes planned for January 1 in a move to end violent "yellow vest" protests against the measure, government sources said Tuesday.

The suspension will be accompanied by other measures aimed at calming two weeks of nationwide demonstrations by the protesters, the sources said.

