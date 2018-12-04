You are here

  • Home
  • Three migrants found after ‘freezing to death’ in Turkey
﻿

Three migrants found after ‘freezing to death’ in Turkey

A municipality worker throws salt on snow as people walk on the Galata bridge on March 1, 2018 during snowy day in Istanbul. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
0

Three migrants found after ‘freezing to death’ in Turkey

  • The bodies of three migrants believed to have frozen to death were found in three separate Turkish border villages
  • The area is a major crossing point for refugees and migrants trying to enter the European Union
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
0

ANKARA: The bodies of three migrants believed to have frozen to death were found in three separate Turkish border villages, state media reported on Tuesday.
The first body of an Afghan migrant was discovered close to the border with Greece in Serem village in the northwestern province of Edirne, state news agency Anadolu said.
The two other migrants were found in nearby villages — Akcadam and Adasarhanli — days after they had died but their nationalities were not given.
Turkish officials believe the three migrants froze to death, Anadolu said, but their bodies have been sent to Istanbul for further examination.
Authorities caught an Afghan man, named as Jamaluddin Malangi by Anadolu, who told reporters in Edirne that Greek police sent him back to Turkey on a boat via River Evros between Greece and Turkey.
The area is a major crossing point for refugees and migrants trying to enter the European Union.
Malangi, who claimed he knew one of the migrants found dead, said that they sought help after crossing into Greece by knocking on doors.
“We wanted help and during this, someone must have called the police and the Greek police officers came and caught us. First they took us to the police station then they took us near to the river where there were two boats,” Malangi said, quoted by Anadolu.
“We were sent back after being put on them (the boats)” to Turkey, he added.
It was not clear whether the migrants found dead were all part of the same group who entered Greece with Malangi or had separately tried to enter the EU member state.
According to Greek authorities, over 14,000 irregular entries have been recorded across the Turkish border so far this year, compared to some 5,500 in 2017.
But the number of migrants coming to Europe has fallen since the 2015 peak when over a million people landed in Greece from Turkey, the majority via boats.
The decline followed a deal agreed between the EU and Turkey in 2016 to stop the flow of migrants with Ankara agreeing to take migrants landing on Greek islands in exchange for incentives, including billions of euros to support refugees in Turkey.

Topics: Turkey

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey lambasts ‘unacceptable’ UK court extradition rejection
0
Middle-East
Turkey seeks multiple life sentences for 2013 bombing suspect

More than 90% of children in the Arab region have no access to preschool, kindergarten

Updated 04 December 2018
Arab News
0

More than 90% of children in the Arab region have no access to preschool, kindergarten

  • More than 90 percent of children in the Arab region are not getting access to preschool and kindergarten-level education
  • The announcement came from the executive director of the Arab Gulf Program for Development
Updated 04 December 2018
Arab News
0

More than 90 percent of children in the Arab region are not getting access to preschool and kindergarten-level education, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the executive director of the Arab Gulf Program for Development (AGFUND) Nasser Bakr Al-Qahtani said.

He said sustainable development goals could not be achieved without progress on five major agendas. These included early childhood, women’s empowerment, civil society, and open education for young people and young women.

AGFUND is a regional development and donor organization, which operates from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Al-Qahtani said AGFUND’s program since its establishment in 1980, has “contributed to the financing of more than 1,500 projects in 133 countries and this would not have happened without the partnership with the United Nations.”

He added that the program had been working with international organizations in projects that support women and children.

Topics: Arab World Education

Related

Special 0
Pakistan
Pakistan inches closer to new national educational policy
0
Middle-East
How much does a Middle East education cost?

Latest updates

Three migrants found after ‘freezing to death’ in Turkey
0
India pollution watchdog fines Delhi over toxic smog
0
Taliban storm checkpoint, kill police chief
0
More than 90% of children in the Arab region have no access to preschool, kindergarten
0
Rouhani threatens to block all Gulf oil exports if Iran can’t export oil
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.