You are here

  • Home
  • Uber announces new minibus service in traffic-mad Egypt
﻿

Uber announces new minibus service in traffic-mad Egypt

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was to hold a news conference on Tuesday with the famed Giza pyramids in the background to elaborate on the plans. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
0

Uber announces new minibus service in traffic-mad Egypt

  • Microbuses are the only affordable method of travel for millions of people in Egypt
  • Uber drivers have come into conflict with taxis in Egypt
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
0

GIZA: Uber is launching a new minibus service in traffic-mad Cairo, Egypt’s capital and the ride-sharing US giant’s fastest-growing market.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was to hold a news conference on Tuesday with the famed Giza pyramids in the background to elaborate on the plans.
Microbuses — such as the ones Uber plans to use — are notorious in Cairo. Often over-packed, speeding and veering across traffic lanes with little concern for traffic safety and other drivers, the vehicles are the only affordable method of travel for millions of people in Egypt, where public transport is chronically overloaded.
Uber drivers have come into conflict with taxis in Egypt, as in other countries.
But many in the country of 100 million people say the service provides cleaner vehicles and driver accountability.

Topics: Egypt Uber

Related

Special 0
Media
Egyptian tech startup eyes global expansion
Special 0
Pakistan
Clock ticking for Uber, Careem to get registered

Eurozone finance ministers agree reforms: official

Updated 04 December 2018
AFP
0

Eurozone finance ministers agree reforms: official

Updated 04 December 2018
AFP
0

BRUSSELS: Eurozone finance ministers have reached an accord on reforms meant to ensure the single currency bloc is better able to withstand any fresh crisis, a spokesman said said Tuesday.
"Eurogroup is over after 18h. We have a deal on euro area reform," Eurogroup spokesman Luis Rego said on his Twitter account, adding that a press conference would be at 8:45am (0745 GMT).

Topics: eurozone Europe euro

Related

0
Media
European consumer groups want regulators to act against Google tracking
0
World
European court to hear case on stopping Brexit

Latest updates

Uber announces new minibus service in traffic-mad Egypt
0
Palestinian killed during West Bank clash with Israeli forces
0
Three migrants found after ‘freezing to death’ in Turkey
0
India pollution watchdog fines Delhi over toxic smog
0
Taliban storm checkpoint, kill police chief
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.