You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan willing to help US for Afghan peace talks — Foreign Office
﻿

Pakistan willing to help US for Afghan peace talks — Foreign Office

1 / 3
Zalmay Khalilzad, a special representative appointed by the US for the Afghan peace process, holds talks with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy: Foreign Office)
2 / 3
Zalmay Khalilzad, a special representative appointed by the US for the Afghan peace process, center, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy: Foreign Office)
3 / 3
Zalmay Khalilzad, a special representative appointed by the US for the Afghan peace process, with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy: Foreign Office)
Updated 04 December 2018
Aamir Shah
0

Pakistan willing to help US for Afghan peace talks — Foreign Office

  • US’ special envoy holds talks with the political and military leadership in Islamabad
  • Analysts stress on the need for a joint strategy to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table
Updated 04 December 2018
Aamir Shah
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on Tuesday that it was ready to extend all possible help to the United States to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table and restore peace in conflict-ridden Afghanistan.

“The United States has finally agreed to initiate a dialogue with the Afghan Taliban which is a positive move,” Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Arab News.

This comes at a time when Zalmay Khalilzad, the US-appointed special envoy tasked with finding a solution to end the 17-year-old Afghan war, arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday to hold meetings with the country's political and military leadership. 

Khalilzad met with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua at the Foreign Office on Tuesday where the two sides discussed an ambit of mutual cooperation to restore peace and stability in Afghanistan.  “Pakistan has been pressing the US for the last 10 years to settle the Afghan conflict through dialogue and negotiations with the Taliban,” Dr Faisal said.

“The important thing at this stage is that the US is finally engaging the Afghan Taliban in dialogue,” he said, adding that “the strategies and all other things can be worked out mutually”.

Khalilzad’s visit comes a day after US President Donald Trump wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, seeking Islamabad’s “assistance and facilitation in achieving a negotiated settlement of the Afghan war”.

Khalilzad will also travel to Afghanistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar in a renewed effort to find a peaceful end to the Afghan war.

“He will meet with Afghan government officials and other interested parties to support and facilitate an inclusive peace process in Afghanistan, empowering the Afghan people to decide their nation’s fate,” the US State Department said in a statement.

Washington has been pushing Islamabad for long to play its role in bringing the Afghan Taliban to the negotiating table for a peaceful end to the decades-old conflict. The relations of both the allies, however, soured when President Trump accused Pakistan of providing a “safe haven to the terrorists we hunt” when he posted a series of tweets on January 1.

To ease the tensions and convince Pakistan to play its role in the Afghan peace process, Khalilzad held a series of meetings with the Pakistani leadership in Islamabad in October. The move was part of Washington’s renewed push to arrive at a political solution to the Afghan conflict.

Rahimullah Yousufzai, a security analyst and expert on Afghan affairs, said that Pakistan alone cannot help the US in achieving peace for Afghanistan as its influence over the Taliban has reduced with the passage of time. “There is a need to adopt a more regional approach to convince the Taliban to enter negotiations with the Afghan government,” he told Arab News. 

“China and Iran should also be involved in the negotiations process for a positive result,” he added.

Yousufzai said that no imminent solution of the Afghan conflict was on the cards but if both Pakistan and the US succeed in initiating a meaningful dialogue with the Taliban “this will at least help reduce frequency of bomb blasts and other terror attacks in the region”.

Last week, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced forming a 12-member team which would engage with the Taliban. However, he has yet to receive a positive response from the militants.

Professor Tahir Malik, an academic and an analyst, said that hurdles in the way of a dialogue with the Afghan Taliban can be removed only if “both Pakistan and the US move ahead with a joint strategy”.

“It is heartening to see that the relations of Islamabad and Washington are warming up after years, and hopefully this will help restore peace in Afghanistan,” he told Arab News.

Topics: international news latest news headline Pakistan United States afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad Afghanistan

Related

0
Pakistan
US envoy arrives in Pakistan to discuss Afghan peace talks
0
World
Trump seeks Pakistan’s help in Afghan peace process
Special 0
Pakistan
Zalmay Khalilzad in Islamabad next week for ‘serious talks’ on Afghanistan
0
World
US envoy on Afghan peace in Pakistan for talks about Taliban

Rohingya migrant boat lands in Indonesia

Updated 33 min 3 sec ago
AFP
0

Rohingya migrant boat lands in Indonesia

  • Indonesia tends to accept asylum seekers but they are usually barred from working
Updated 33 min 3 sec ago
AFP
0

IDI RAYEUK, INDONESIA: A boat carrying 20 Rohingya men landed in Indonesia Tuesday, authorities said, the latest group of the vulnerable Myanmar minority to reach the world's biggest Muslim-majority nation.
They arrived in Indonesia's western Aceh province on Sumatra island in a rickety wooden boat, according to a local official.
Most of the men ranged in age from 14 to 28, with one of them aged 50.
"They are Rohingya from Myanmar. We asked them where they were heading and they said they were going to Malaysia," said Idi Rayeuk district navy commander Razali, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.
"Maybe it's because of the currents that they've landed here instead."
The group were all in good condition and authorities are trying to find them a shelter, Razali added.
In recent weeks authorities in both Myanmar and Bangladesh, where around a million of the Muslim refugees are living in camps, have stopped boats filled with fleeing Rohingya migrants headed mainly for Malaysia.
It has been rare for Rohingya to attempt the sea routes south since Thai authorities clamped down on regional trafficking networks in 2015, sparking a crisis across Southeast Asia as large numbers were abandoned at sea.
That year, hundreds of Rohingya came ashore in Aceh, where they were welcomed in the staunchly conservative Islamic province.
But there have been concerns the desperate community might start taking to the high seas again after mainly Buddhist Myanmar launched a new military crackdown last year that forced about 700,000 members of the Muslim minority to flee to Bangladesh.
In April, about 80 Rohingya in a wooden boat landed in Aceh, just weeks after dozens more arrived in neighbouring Malaysia.
Indonesia tends to accept asylum seekers but they are usually barred from working and often spend years in immigration centres.

Topics: Rohingya Indonesia Rohingya Mulims Myanmar

Related

0
World
Myanmar seizes boat carrying 93 fleeing Rohingya camps for Malaysia
Special 0
World
Bangladesh to relocate 100,000 Rohingya refugees despite HRW warning

Latest updates

Rohingya migrant boat lands in Indonesia
0
What We Are Reading Today: The Central Asian Economies Since Independence
0
Turkey detains dozens nationwide over alleged Gulen links
0
Exclusive: Pope Tawadros II warns against ‘emptying’ Middle East of Christians, sees hope in Saudi reforms
0
‘150,000 migrants arrive in Yemen in 2018’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.