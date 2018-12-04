You are here

  • Home
  • UN boosts peacekeeping patrols on Lebanon-Israel border
﻿

UN boosts peacekeeping patrols on Lebanon-Israel border

A United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) armoured personnel carrier (APC) patrols along the border with Israel near the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Kila on December 4, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 04 December 2018
AFP
0

UN boosts peacekeeping patrols on Lebanon-Israel border

  • The Israeli army said it launched an operation dubbed “Northern Shield” to destroy “attack tunnels”
  • “The overall situation in UNIFIL’s area of operation remains calm,” Joumana Sayegh, a spokeswoman for the UN mission
Updated 04 December 2018
AFP
0

BEIRUT: UN peacekeepers said they increased patrols on the Lebanese-Israeli border on Tuesday after Israel announced an operation against what it said were Hezbollah infiltration tunnels.
The Israeli army said it launched an operation dubbed “Northern Shield” to destroy “attack tunnels” it accused the Iran-backed Lebanese militia of digging under the border.
Hezbollah had not yet reacted and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said they had increased patrols along the border, as Israeli bulldozers went to work.
“The overall situation in UNIFIL’s area of operation remains calm,” Joumana Sayegh, a spokeswoman for the UN mission which monitors the border region, said in a statement.
“UNIFIL is working with all interlocutors in order to maintain the overall stability,” she said.
“UNIFIL peacekeepers have further increased their patrolling along the Blue Line, together with the Lebanese Armed Forces,” Sayegh added, referring to the UN-established cease-fire line.
Lebanon’s army also said it was monitoring the situation closely.
“Army units deployed in the area are carrying out their usual missions along the border in cooperation and coordination with UNIFIL,” it said.
Hezbollah gained its moniker as “the Resistance” among its supporters by fighting Israeli troops, who occupied southern Lebanon until 2000.
In 2006, Israel and Hezbollah fought a devastating month-long war during which the Shiite group made extensive use of a network of tunnels to counter Israeli troops.
Israel appears increasingly concerned that Iran is attempting to transfer some of its military influence from Syria, where Russia is the government’s top ally, to Lebanon.
Near the Lebanese village of Kfar Kila, an AFP photographer on Tuesday saw at least one Israeli bulldozer churning up earth, apparently as part of Operation Northern Shield.
The Israeli military said it had located one tunnel dug from a home in the Kafr Kela area that crossed into its territory and was working to “neutralize” it.

Topics: UN Lebanon Israel border

Turkey detains dozens nationwide over alleged Gulen links

Prosecutors across the country issued 267 arrest warrants. (AP)
Updated 04 December 2018
AFP
0

Turkey detains dozens nationwide over alleged Gulen links

  • 137 suspects had been detained including 55 in Istanbul
  • Prosecutors in the Turkish capital sought the arrest of 48 individuals over their alleged use of an encrypted messaging application called ByLock
Updated 04 December 2018
AFP
0

ANKARA: Turkish police on Tuesday detained nearly 140 people in nationwide raids over alleged links to the group blamed for the 2016 failed coup, state media reported.

Prosecutors across the country issued 267 arrest warrants, according to state news agency Anadolu, as part of different investigations into followers of US-based Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen.

Police launched operations in 24 provinces including Izmir and Mugla on the Aegean coast and Ordu and Zonguldak on the Black Sea.

By Tuesday morning, 137 suspects had been detained including 55 in Istanbul, Anadolu reported. Ankara accuses Gulen of ordering the attempted overthrow of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on July 15, 2016 but he strongly denies the claims.

Gulen, who lives in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania, stressed that his movement is peaceful, promoting Islam and education.

The probes include one led by the Istanbul public prosecutor into the movement — referred to as the “Fethullah Terrorist Organization” (FETO) — and businesses linked to Gulen. The prosecutor issued 96 detention warrants, Anadolu said.

Meanwhile, prosecutors in the Turkish capital sought the arrest of 48 individuals over their alleged use of an encrypted messaging application called ByLock, which Turkish officials claim was especially created for Gulen supporters.

So far, 35 people including engineers, civil servants and individuals working in the private education sector have been detained in Ankara, the agency reported.

The investigations that led to Tuesday’s raids also focused on Gulen followers’ presence and actions inside the military.

Some of the suspects wanted were soldiers on active duty or sacked military personnel.

Another 16 suspects were charged by an Istanbul court of “being a member of an armed terrorist organization,” Anadolu reported on Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of people have been arrested over suspected Gulen links since 2016.

Despite criticism from activists and Ankara’s Western allies expressing concern over the scale of the crackdown, the raids show no sign of slowing down.

Turkish officials insist that the operations are necessary to remove the “virus” that is the Gulen movement’s infiltration of key Turkish institutions.

Topics: Turkey

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey orders 103 soldiers arrested in Gulen probe
0
Middle-East
Turkey arrests German trying to enter Syria

Latest updates

Number is up for spam texts, announces Saudi Telecom
0
Afghan president orders probe into abuse of athletes
0
Rohingya migrant boat lands in Indonesia
0
What We Are Reading Today: The Central Asian Economies Since Independence
0
Turkey detains dozens nationwide over alleged Gulen links
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.