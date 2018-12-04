Top 15 things to do at the 2018 ‘Saudia’ Ad Diriyah E-Prix

RIYADH: A ticket to the race is your key to unlocking a host of exhilarating, inspiring and unique activities across the three-day festival. Here’s 15 reasons to buy yours from SAR395 here.



Racing action…

At the heart of the event is the 2018 ‘Saudia’ Ad Diriyah E-Prix race on December 15. You’ll get to watch 22 drivers from around the world battle it out on the track from your seat in the multi-tiered grandstand, giving you the best views. Live commentary and dedicated video screens will complete your race experience.



‘Live in Ad Diriyah’ it’s six of the biggest names in music

Three nights of amazing acts, with two global superstars on stage each night. Chose from Enrique Iglesias and Jason Derulo on Thursday, December 13, The Black Eyed Peas and Amr Diab on December 14, or be part of the epic after-race concert on December 15 with the world’s favorite DJ David Guetta and US smash act OneRepublic performing for crowds in a family-friendly unsegregated concert zone. Buy a ticket for a single night, or for all three and witness music history in the Kingdom.



Relax and leave the car at home

For single day and three-day Grandstand ticket holders a ‘Park & Ride’ service will operate from King Saud University. Also shuttle buses from a number of locations across Riyadh with pick up points at Al Faysalaih, Narcissus Hotel, the Hyatt Regency, Four Seasons, Holiday Inn Al Maydan, Holiday Inn Olaya, Aloft hotel, Movenpick Riyadh Hotel, Mariott King Saud Rd Hotel, Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, Panorama Mall and Riyadh Park Mall. Important — there is restricted access to Ad Diriyah for single day and three-day Grandstand ticket holders with parking passes required. Check ticket details for further information.

A totally unique retail experience…

A first of its kind in Saudi, renowned shopping destination Harvey Nicholls is creating five unique ‘pop up’ stores at Ad Diriyah for race-goers. One store will feature the work of local designers and evening wear, another contemporary clothes and designer collections, a third for children’s wear, another for men’s wear and lastly a popup cosmetics store.



Take a trip back in time…

Appropriately for the UNESCO heritage site that was Saudi Arabia’s first capital, the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Foundation (MiSK) is creating a time capsule tunnel that showcases the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Enjoy the future of entertainment in the Allianz eVillage…

Formula E’s fan zone features everything from the spectacular podium ceremony to the crowd-pleasing autograph session with drivers. With giant screens offering action from the race, the eVillage also hosts augmented and virtual reality attractions



Get your culture on…

Experience Saudi Arabia’s Intangible cultural heritage, music and contemporary art in the cultural zone. Learn about the Kingdom’s traditional dress, be enchanted by Arabic storytelling, learn how Arabic coffee is made, indulge in hand Henna and be transported by musicians, artists, sculpture and galleries. It’s your chance to discover Saudi Arabia’s hidden cultural jewels.



Entertainment for all the family…

Let your children be delighted by walking trees and hummingbirds and butterflies on stilts in the entertainment zone, while Oud, Qanoun and Rababa players set the tone with tradition Saudi Arabian music.



Visit the Souq

Ad Diriyah will host a traditional Souk, where merchants will do business and craftsmen perform their skills before the visitors. From jewelry making to traditional embroidery, silverwork, carpentry and stone grinding to the chance to ride a camel. Actors will make the past come alive in the Souk.



A Jeddah dining institution comes to Ad Diriyah…

Anyone from Jeddah can tell you about Shababik, a Lebanese restaurant which has become a mainstay on the social dining scene. For the 2018 ‘Saudia’ Ad Diriyah E-Prix they are re-creating the entire restaurant for race goers.



Renowned Japanese cuisine, via London, to Ad Diriyah…

The award-winning Nozomi brings an exciting and unique dining experience from Knightsbridge, London to the heart of the racing action. Is flagship Riyadh restaurant will ‘popping up’ to serve contemporary Japanese cuisine.



Classic Italian dining amid an ancient site and a futuristic sport…

Cipriani Riyadh, known its signature Italian cuisine will welcome guests to its innovative new restaurant, created especially for the 2018 ‘Saudia’ Ad Diriyah E-Prix.



Eat and be entertained by lasers…

For all guests dining in any of the bespoke pop up restaurants (open from 1pm to 12am) there will be a laser show in the Turaif district opposite to add visual spice to the experience.



Stay refreshed, keep shopping…

Food and beverage offerings throughout the 2018 ‘Saudia’ Ad Diriyah E-Prix site will keep you refreshed and as you explore keep an out for more boutique stall



Long opening hours

Your ticket buys you acres of time to make sure you access each, and every, activity. On Thursday the site opens on Thursday, December 13, from 4pm; on Friday, December 14, from 2pm; and on race day, Saturday December 15, from 10am.



Tickets can also be purchased at point of sale units in Riyadh Park Mall, Oud Square and Doos Carting (only Grandstand tickets from Doos) and Seven Car Lounge.