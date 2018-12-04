You are here

Medical pioneers honored at King Faisal Prize event

Delegates pose during the event in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 04 December 2018
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Medical pioneers were honored for their work at a conference organized by the King Faisal Prize (KFP), which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.
The event, which opened Dec. 1 in Riyadh, recognized the contribution of national and international health care specialists.
“I am very pleased about the cooperation between the KFP and Alfaisal University that brought together notable Saudi pioneers in medicine, who have made significant contributions to the field of medicine, as well as distinguished international pioneers in medicine who have previously won the prestigious King Faisal Prize, to share and deliver a wealth of knowledge to the public,” KFP Secretary-General Dr. Abdulaziz Alsebail told Arab News on Tuesday.
The conference had emerged as a major scientific platform in the Kingdom, marking a crucial step forward in the KFP’s ongoing efforts to enrich and localize knowledge for the benefit of citizens, he added.
KFP and the university had decided to make the conference a more regular event that would address different medical fields through diverse national and international pioneers, he said.
“The distinguished conference reflects a key milestone in the KFP’s remarkable journey during the last 40 years.”
Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah spoke at the opening ceremony and commended the scientists for their outstanding research work.
He also expressed his pleasure in meeting the pioneers and learning about their outstanding efforts in the advancement of medicine in Saudi Arabia.
The pioneers discussed major challenges and opportunities in the medical field through sessions that focused on cardiology, oncology, fetal medicine and surgery, ENT, genetics, and family and community medicine.

