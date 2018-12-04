You are here

Ukraine urges ‘comprehensive’ NATO response to Russia

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks to servicemen taking part in brigade tactical exercises near Goncharivske village, Chernihiv region, not far from the border with Russia. ( AFP)
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko comforts Irina, wife of detained Ukrainian sailor Yury Budzinsky in Kiev. (AP Photo)
Updated 04 December 2018
AFP
  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin hinted that at least one NATO member was ready to enhance its presence in the Black Sea in response to a call from Kiev
  • NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels discussed the Azov Sea standoff but did not agree any concrete new measures to help Ukraine
BRUSSELS: Ukraine on Tuesday pressed NATO to come up with a “comprehensive answer” to Russian aggression in the Black Sea, as the alliance treads carefully for fear of escalating tensions further.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin hinted that at least one NATO member was ready to enhance its presence in the Black Sea in response to a call from Kiev following Russia’s seizing of ships and sailors in the Kerch Strait.
NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels discussed the Azov Sea standoff but did not agree any concrete new measures to help Ukraine.
“What is critically important is to have a very clear and comprehensive answer to Russian acts of aggression... (and) Russian abuses of Black Sea security,” Klimkin told reporters.
The clash last week off the coast of Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, left 24 Ukrainian sailors and three navy ships in Russian hands and sent tensions soaring.
European leaders have rebuffed Ukrainian calls for more support against Moscow, but Klimkin indicated that a NATO country was ready to step up, without giving clear details.
“This presence will be enhanced and we have to see which country will be the pioneer. You will hear that not from us but from the alliance member,” he said.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg repeated a call for Russia to return the sailors and ships and ensure freedom of navigation in the Azov Sea, an offshoot of the Black Sea home to key Ukrainian ports.
He said the alliance had stepped up its presence in the area over the past year, but announced no new practical help for Ukraine.
The United States is pressing Europe to “show some leadership” on the Azov Sea crisis.
“We really want to see European allies do more,” a senior US State department official said.
“We want to see European allies take greater responsibility for a security problem that’s just 200 miles from Germany’s border.”
But European countries — some of which have strong business links to Russia — are deeply wary of doing anything that might exacerbate the situation.
“We will continue to make every effort to ensure that this conflict does not turn into a serious crisis. and that can only be achieved with a political solution,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.
Klimkin said he would use talks with EU officials next week to ask whether the international response could include barring Russian commercial shipping from international ports.
Ukraine has accused Moscow of blocking merchant vessels from entering and leaving Azov Sea ports.
But Kiev said Tuesday that Russia had begun allowing some ships to enter Ukrainian ports on the Sea of Azov, in what could signal an easing of tensions in the flashpoint area.

Bail set at $1 mn each for sons of Panama ex-president arrested in US

Panama's former President Ricardo Martinelli yells out to journalists that President Juan Carlos Varela is interfering in his case and wants him jailed for life, as he is escorted by police during a recess from his court hearing in Panama City, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (AP)
Updated 22 min 50 sec ago
AFP
0

Bail set at $1 mn each for sons of Panama ex-president arrested in US

  • The two sons are accused of collecting multimillion dollar bribes from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to secure public works contracts such as highways and bay cleanup
Updated 22 min 50 sec ago
AFP
0

MIAMI: A US judge on Tuesday set bail at $1 million each for two sons of Panama’s ex-president Ricardo Martinelli who, like their father, stand accused of collecting huge bribes in a wide ranging cash-for-contracts scandal.
The pair, Luis and Ricardo Martinelli Linares, were arrested on immigration charges because their US visas were no longer valid, a US spokeswoman said.
At a hearing at the Krome detention center, the judge set bail of $1 million each, according to ICE spokeswoman Amanda St. Jean.
The judge ordered a hearing for December 27. But if the pair are released on bail, the hearing will be rescheduled.
Their US visas had been canceled in 2017, St. Jean said.
The two sons are accused of collecting multimillion dollar bribes from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to secure public works contracts such as highways and bay cleanup.
Odebrecht acknowledged having paid $59 million in bribes between 2010 and 2014 to win the Panama bids.
The trial of the ex-president, detained in Panama for allegedly spying on about 150 opposition members, starts December 11.

