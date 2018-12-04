You are here

  • Home
  • FaceOf: Assaf bin Salem bin Faisal Abu Thuneen, Saudi Shoura Council member
﻿

FaceOf: Assaf bin Salem bin Faisal Abu Thuneen, Saudi Shoura Council member

Assaf bin Salem bin Faisal Abu Thuneen
Updated 05 December 2018
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Assaf bin Salem bin Faisal Abu Thuneen, Saudi Shoura Council member

  • He is the chairman of the Saudi-Egyptian Parliamentary Friendship Committee and led a Saudi delegation during a visit to Egypt
Updated 05 December 2018
Arab News
0

Assaf bin Salem bin Faisal Abu Thuneen has been a Shoura Council member since January 2013.
Abu Thuneen has served in various positions at the office of the Riyadh governor. He has been working as a special adviser to the Riyadh governor since 2012, and the director general of the special office of the Riyadh governor since 2015.
Moreover, Abu Thuneen was also the secretary to the chairman of the special committee for Afghanistan, and the secretary-general of the civil committee for celebrations and official conferences in Riyadh.
He is also a member of the board of directors of the Prince Salman Charity Association in Riyadh, a founding member of Prince Salman Emergency Center in Riyadh, and the Ramah Charity Society.
Abu Thuneen holds a bachelor’s degree in geography from the faculty of arts at King Saud University.
He also attended several specialized training courses in the field of financial analysis, credit risk assessment, management of investment portfolios and management and leadership skills.
He is also the chairman of the Saudi-Egyptian Parliamentary Friendship Committee and led a Saudi delegation during a visit to Egypt.
Egypt’s Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel Aal on Sunday received the Saudi delegation.
Abu Thuneen praised the hospitality that the delegation received in Egypt, and stressed the importance of developing and strengthening bilateral relations.
Abdel Aal stressed the strong and deep-rooted historical ties between the two countries’ leaderships and peoples.
He expressed hope that the delegation’s visit will contribute to bolstering bilateral relations, especially those between the Shoura Council and Egypt’s Parliament.
During the meeting, he presented an overview of the parliament, discussed investments in Egypt, and expressed hope for more energy cooperation between the two countries.

Topics: Saudi Shoura Council

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Ziad bin Bassam Al-Bassam, vice chairman of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Abdulaziz Al-Adwani, founder of KSA’s first authorized crowdfunding platform

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province welcomes international archaeological team

Prince Saud bin Nayef welcomes the excavation team to the archaeological site of THajj in the Eastern Province. (SPA)
Updated 05 December 2018
Arab News
0

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province welcomes international archaeological team

  • Prince Saud said that the Kingdom in general, and the Eastern Region in particular, is rich with archaeological sites
Updated 05 December 2018
Arab News
0

DAMMAM: Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, the emir of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Region and chairman of the Tourism Development Board, has welcomed a Saudi-Dutch-French archaeological team to the site of “THajj”.
The archaeological research is being undertaken in collaboration with universities and scientific centers under an agreement signed with the University of Leiden, Netherlands. The team was accompanied by Abdul Latif bin Mohammed Al-Bunyan, the director general of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH).
Prince Saud said that the Kingdom in general, and the Eastern Region in particular, is rich with archaeological sites, which are cared for under the guidance of Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He stressed the importance of preserving archaeology and supporting exploration teams, and said he appreciates the work of the team in THajj and looks forward to further discoveries that will enrich the Kingdom’s heritage.

Topics: French archaeological team Saudi archaeological team

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
3000-year-old relics discovered in KSA’s Jarash archaeological site
0
Art & Culture
Saudi archaeological exhibition to go on display at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Latest updates

Libyans protest against US air strike in southern Libya
0
Israel predicts win for UN resolution condemning Hamas
0
Governor of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province welcomes international archaeological team
0
Saudi security forces rescue child and shoot dead suspect using her as ‘human shield’
0
First baby born using uterus transplanted from deceased donor
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.