FaceOf: Assaf bin Salem bin Faisal Abu Thuneen, Saudi Shoura Council member

Assaf bin Salem bin Faisal Abu Thuneen has been a Shoura Council member since January 2013.

Abu Thuneen has served in various positions at the office of the Riyadh governor. He has been working as a special adviser to the Riyadh governor since 2012, and the director general of the special office of the Riyadh governor since 2015.

Moreover, Abu Thuneen was also the secretary to the chairman of the special committee for Afghanistan, and the secretary-general of the civil committee for celebrations and official conferences in Riyadh.

He is also a member of the board of directors of the Prince Salman Charity Association in Riyadh, a founding member of Prince Salman Emergency Center in Riyadh, and the Ramah Charity Society.

Abu Thuneen holds a bachelor’s degree in geography from the faculty of arts at King Saud University.

He also attended several specialized training courses in the field of financial analysis, credit risk assessment, management of investment portfolios and management and leadership skills.

He is also the chairman of the Saudi-Egyptian Parliamentary Friendship Committee and led a Saudi delegation during a visit to Egypt.

Egypt’s Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel Aal on Sunday received the Saudi delegation.

Abu Thuneen praised the hospitality that the delegation received in Egypt, and stressed the importance of developing and strengthening bilateral relations.

Abdel Aal stressed the strong and deep-rooted historical ties between the two countries’ leaderships and peoples.

He expressed hope that the delegation’s visit will contribute to bolstering bilateral relations, especially those between the Shoura Council and Egypt’s Parliament.

During the meeting, he presented an overview of the parliament, discussed investments in Egypt, and expressed hope for more energy cooperation between the two countries.