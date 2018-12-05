You are here

Saudi Arabia's office market needs more high-quality space

Demand in Riyadh is flat, with only a handful of properties such as Al-Faisaliah tower, right, retaining high occupancy levels. (Shutterstock)
Updated 05 December 2018
REBECCA SPONG
Saudi Arabia's office market needs more high-quality space

  Saudi Arabia's major cities and business hubs continue to suffer from a lack of the high-quality grade A stock
  Rents for the lower-end and increasingly dated grade B space have softened, with potential renters put off by issues such as poor accessibility or lack of parking
Updated 05 December 2018
REBECCA SPONG
LONDON: Office space rents remain under pressure in Saudi Arabia this year due to subdued occupier demand and a sluggish economy, according to a new report.
While the Kingdom recorded a pick-up in economic growth in 2018 due to improved oil prices, declines recorded in late 2017 still drag on the office-space rental market, the research published on Tuesday by real estate consultancy Knight Frank found.
Saudi Arabia’s major cities and business hubs continue to suffer from a lack of the high-quality grade A stock most sought-after by private and public companies.
Rents for the lower-end and increasingly dated grade B space have softened, with potential renters put off by issues such as poor accessibility or lack of parking. “The slowdown in the office market continued in 2018, as subdued occupier demand weighs on market-wide rents and occupancy levels; while key prime schemes continue to perform better than the average market as a result of limited stock of high quality assets,” said Raya Majdalani, research manager at Knight Frank.
Demand could recover in the longer term as reforms under the government’s National Transformation Plan and Vision 2030 begin to feed into the economy, the report said.
Economic growth is projected to reach 2.2 percent this year and 2.3 percent in 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates.
Urban regeneration initiatives such as mixed-use communities will act as a “catalyst” for the sector, Knight Frank said.
Demand in the capital city of Riyadh remains flat, with only a handful of grade A properties such as Kingdom Tower, Al-Faisaliah tower and Business Gate retaining high occupancy levels, the report found.
The King Abudullah Financial District is set to hand over phase 2 stock after 2021, which is expected to boost supply of quality space.
Average third-quarter Riyadh rents for grade A property stood at SR1,550 per square meter per year, while grade B rents stood at SR775 per square meter.
Renters in Jeddah are also waiting for a fresh supply of high-end office space, with the planned Jeddah Gate project, from the Dubai-based developer company Emaar, set to deliver about 230,000 square meters of high-quality office space in a mixed-use environment.
Knight Frank said that it remained “cautious” about the “timely delivery” of scheduled projects, adding it expects further delays given market conditions.
Grade A rents in the Red Sea city declined by 4 percent year-on-year and Grade B rents fell by 13 percent.

‘Premature’ to confirm OPEC+ cuts: Saudi minister

Updated 05 December 2018
REBECCA SPONG
'Premature' to confirm OPEC+ cuts: Saudi minister

  The oil producers are scheduled to meet in Vienna on Dec. 6 to discuss production policy for the next year
  Donald Trump has been pushing Saudi Arabia to pump more oil to keep fuel prices low for Americans
Updated 05 December 2018
REBECCA SPONG
0

LONDON: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih has dismissed suggestions that OPEC and its partner producers such as Russia will cut output at the next meeting as “premature.”
The oil producers are scheduled to meet in Vienna on Dec. 6 to discuss production policy for the next year.
Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday, the minister said that talks between producers were needed to “hear about their views about supply, demand and projections of their own country’s production,” before deciding on the best course of action for the market.
“We just need to figure out what needs to be done and by how much,” he said while attending UN climate talks in Poland.
His comments follow earlier remarks made in Abu Dhabi last month when he said that Opec+ should think about cutting production by 1 million barrels a day.
On Tuesday, he clarified these comments, telling Bloomberg that while projections said that there would be an oversupply of 1 million barrels, the market would have to wait until the Vienna meeting to be certain about that figure.
Any reduction in output relied on all of OPEC and its partners contributing to a cut, Al-Falih said. Russia was “in principle” in favor of a reduction in output, he said.
There has been some global resistance to cuts in OPEC oil production, with US President Donald Trump pushing Saudi Arabia to pump more oil to keep fuel prices low for Americans.
Al-Falih told Bloomberg that the riots in France over hikes in the cost of diesel was a result of “governments unreasonably taxing energy,” rather than the underlying price of crude oil.
“We want a thriving global economy and that requires affordable energy,” he said.
“Saudi Arabia released a lot of oil in the last six months … and the reason we did that is to make sure that energy supplies are plentiful and affordable. Yet consumer countries go and impose tax after tax after tax and take up the slack we are releasing and that is not fair,” he said.
Saudi Arabia currently produces between 11 million and 11.2 million barrels of oil a day, the Saudi minister said.
The price of oil has tumbled from four-year highs of more than $86 a barrel in early October to trade at about $63 per barrel on Tuesday.
On Monday, Qatar — which is currently being boycotted by Saudi Arabia and other Arab states for alleged links to terrorism — said it would leave OPEC next year to focus on gas production instead. The Qataris have said they will attend the December OPEC meeting.

