Heavy rain expected in Yanbu until Thursday, Civil Defense warns

JEDDAH: The Presidency of Meteorology and Environment (PME) has predicted heavy rain for Yanbu until Thursday.
Due to the ongoing inclement weather across the Kingdom, Civil Defense has warned citizens and residents to remain careful.
The authority urged residents of these areas to avoid getting themselves into valleys and flooded areas.
Picnickers and desert travelers have been warned to stay away from valleys during heavy rain or flash floods, and not to risk crossing flood passages or intersections. Heavy rainfall has already taken several lives early this month, when different regions of the Kingdom were hit by severe weather conditions.