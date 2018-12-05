You are here

﻿

Heavy rain expected in Yanbu until Thursday, Civil Defense warns

Picnickers and desert travelers have been warned to stay away from valleys during heavy rain. (SPA)
Picnickers and desert travelers have been warned to stay away from valleys during heavy rain. (SPA)
Picnickers and desert travelers have been warned to stay away from valleys during heavy rain. (SPA)
Updated 05 December 2018
Arab News
Heavy rain expected in Yanbu until Thursday, Civil Defense warns

  Picnickers and desert travelers have been warned to stay away from valleys during heavy rain
Updated 05 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Presidency of Meteorology and Environment (PME) has predicted heavy rain for Yanbu until Thursday.
Due to the ongoing inclement weather across the Kingdom, Civil Defense has warned citizens and residents to remain careful.
The authority urged residents of these areas to avoid getting themselves into valleys and flooded areas.
Picnickers and desert travelers have been warned to stay away from valleys during heavy rain or flash floods, and not to risk crossing flood passages or intersections. Heavy rainfall has already taken several lives early this month, when different regions of the Kingdom were hit by severe weather conditions.

 

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province welcomes international archaeological team

Prince Saud bin Nayef welcomes the excavation team to the archaeological site of THajj in the Eastern Province. (SPA)
Updated 05 December 2018
Arab News
Governor of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province welcomes international archaeological team

  Prince Saud said that the Kingdom in general, and the Eastern Region in particular, is rich with archaeological sites
Updated 05 December 2018
Arab News
DAMMAM: Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, the emir of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Region and chairman of the Tourism Development Board, has welcomed a Saudi-Dutch-French archaeological team to the site of “THajj”.
The archaeological research is being undertaken in collaboration with universities and scientific centers under an agreement signed with the University of Leiden, Netherlands. The team was accompanied by Abdul Latif bin Mohammed Al-Bunyan, the director general of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH).
Prince Saud said that the Kingdom in general, and the Eastern Region in particular, is rich with archaeological sites, which are cared for under the guidance of Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He stressed the importance of preserving archaeology and supporting exploration teams, and said he appreciates the work of the team in THajj and looks forward to further discoveries that will enrich the Kingdom’s heritage.

