Saudi energy minister participates at UN climate change summit

JEDDAH: The Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources headed Saudi Arabia’s delegation on Tuesday to the Summit of the Heads of States’ Parties at the UN summit on Climate Change.

Minister Khalid Al-Falih is participating on behalf of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, from Dec. 2 to 14, in Katowice, Poland.

Al-Falih conveyed the greeting of King Salman and the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda.

He expressed the Kingdom’s keenness to strengthen bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both countries, and wished the conference great success as, with the Kingdom’s committed cooperation.

The conference’s objectives are focused on implementing the Paris Convention on Climate Change, respecting the principles and basis on which it was built, and developing practical mechanisms for its application.

Al-Falih also held a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the conference.

During the talks, Al-Falih stressed that Saudi Arabia is already strengthening its climate change measures, to ensure that negotiations continue on track toward fully implementing the historic Paris convention.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the minister said that, “based on the principles agreed at the 21st conference in Paris, all signatory states must ensure that the objectives of the agreement have been translated into practical and effective mechanisms and tools.”