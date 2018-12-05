You are here

Saudi energy minister participates at UN climate change summit

World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva, the President of the UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, Prime Minister of Fiji and COP 23 President Frank Bainimarama, Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, Michal Kurtyka, President of the COP24, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, from left, gather for the opening of the Climate Change Conference COP24 in Katowice, Poland, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.(AP)
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih addresses India Energy Forum in New Delhi, October 15, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 05 December 2018
Saudi energy minister participates at UN climate change summit

  • Minister Khalid Al-Falih is participating on behalf of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, from Dec. 2 to 14, in Katowice, Poland
JEDDAH: The Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources headed Saudi Arabia’s delegation on Tuesday to the Summit of the Heads of States’ Parties at the UN summit on Climate Change.
Minister Khalid Al-Falih is participating on behalf of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, from Dec. 2 to 14, in Katowice, Poland.
Al-Falih conveyed the greeting of King Salman and the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda.
He expressed the Kingdom’s keenness to strengthen bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both countries, and wished the conference great success as, with the Kingdom’s committed cooperation.
The conference’s objectives are focused on implementing the Paris Convention on Climate Change, respecting the principles and basis on which it was built, and developing practical mechanisms for its application.
Al-Falih also held a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the conference.
During the talks, Al-Falih stressed that Saudi Arabia is already strengthening its climate change measures, to ensure that negotiations continue on track toward fully implementing the historic Paris convention.
In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the minister said that, “based on the principles agreed at the 21st conference in Paris, all signatory states must ensure that the objectives of the agreement have been translated into practical and effective mechanisms and tools.”

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province welcomes international archaeological team

Prince Saud bin Nayef welcomes the excavation team to the archaeological site of THajj in the Eastern Province. (SPA)
Governor of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province welcomes international archaeological team

  • Prince Saud said that the Kingdom in general, and the Eastern Region in particular, is rich with archaeological sites
DAMMAM: Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, the emir of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Region and chairman of the Tourism Development Board, has welcomed a Saudi-Dutch-French archaeological team to the site of “THajj”.
The archaeological research is being undertaken in collaboration with universities and scientific centers under an agreement signed with the University of Leiden, Netherlands. The team was accompanied by Abdul Latif bin Mohammed Al-Bunyan, the director general of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH).
Prince Saud said that the Kingdom in general, and the Eastern Region in particular, is rich with archaeological sites, which are cared for under the guidance of Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He stressed the importance of preserving archaeology and supporting exploration teams, and said he appreciates the work of the team in THajj and looks forward to further discoveries that will enrich the Kingdom’s heritage.

