A birdlover’s dream: the Gulf’s biggest falconry exhibition kicks off in the Saudi capital

JEDDAH: The first edition of Riyadh’s Falconry exhibition has kicked off on Tuesday amid a huge turnout from falconers, equestrian and Safari lovers from inside the kingdom and abroad.



The exhibition of the ancient tradition witnessed a high turnout of visitors who were keen on checking the pavilions for hunting accessories, weapons and equipment for those into wild trips and hunting.



They also visited exhibitions and pavilions organized by participating government bodies, as well as Abu Dhabi Falcon Club, and the UAE Falcon Club.



The arena for displaying and selling of falcons has also witnessed a huge presence from hunting lovers and those interested in falcon breeding.



The exhibition is being held on an area of 14,700 square meters.



The event is the biggest of its kind in the field of falconry, hunting, equestrian and heritage preservation in the Kingdom and the Gulf region, in addition to its global stance, with the participation of more than 250 exhibitors from 20 countries.



It includes a number of cultural and heritage events for different age groups and society members.



The exhibition aims to connect between falconers in the Kingdom and in the Gulf region, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s interest in falconry as well as the consolidation of cultural concepts and by preserving this original cultural tradition.



The exhibition, which kicked off Tuesday and will continue until Saturday, reflects the heritage and history of the Arabian Peninsula and the diversity of its geographical topography.



The exhibition reflected in its various corners the desert life environment by a setting that resembled oases in the Kingdom, in desert regions like Taif to those of the Empty Quarter.



The pavilion resembling an oasis for camping tools, structured over an area of 1530 m2, includes 42 exhibitors from around the world. It aims to attract shops and camping tools and field trips from all parts of the Kingdom and the Gulf region, as well as other countries to display them for the exhibition’s visitors.



The oasis also includes falconry technologies and breeding reflects the latest technologies in the breeding and training of falcons, the Southern Desert Environment, which is located on an area of 758 m2 and includes 26 exhibitors .



Promotional films for the participants’ products, as well as stands and display boards.