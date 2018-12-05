Saudi Cabinet welcomes creation of supreme council with Algeria

JEDDAH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday reviewed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s tour of Arab countries and the Kingdom’s participation at the G20 Summit in Argentina.
The Cabinet welcomed the Kingdom’s decision to host the G20 summit in 2020. It also welcomed the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Algeria to establish a supreme council to enhance cooperation in politics, security, anti-terror activities, the economy and culture.
The ministers lauded the crown prince’s meetings with world leaders at the G20 summit.
The Cabinet reviewed regional and global developments and approved a number of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with several countries on various issues.
The ministers approved the extension of an agreement between Saudi Arabia and France to avoid double taxation on income and inheritance etc.
The Cabinet also approved an MoU between the Saudi National Anti-Corruption Commission and the International Anti-Corruption Academy and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.
