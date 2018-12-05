You are here

Saudi Cabinet welcomes creation of supreme council with Algeria

King Salman chairs the weekly Cabinet session at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 05 December 2018
Arab News
Saudi Cabinet welcomes creation of supreme council with Algeria

  • The ministers lauded the crown prince’s meetings with world leaders at the G20 summit
Updated 05 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday reviewed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s tour of Arab countries and the Kingdom’s participation at the G20 Summit in Argentina.
The Cabinet welcomed the Kingdom’s decision to host the G20 summit in 2020. It also welcomed the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Algeria to establish a supreme council to enhance cooperation in politics, security, anti-terror activities, the economy and culture.
The ministers lauded the crown prince’s meetings with world leaders at the G20 summit.
The Cabinet reviewed regional and global developments and approved a number of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with several countries on various issues.
The ministers approved the extension of an agreement between Saudi Arabia and France to avoid double taxation on income and inheritance etc.
The Cabinet also approved an MoU between the Saudi National Anti-Corruption Commission and the International Anti-Corruption Academy and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province welcomes international archaeological team

Prince Saud bin Nayef welcomes the excavation team to the archaeological site of THajj in the Eastern Province. (SPA)
Updated 05 December 2018
Arab News
Governor of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province welcomes international archaeological team

  • Prince Saud said that the Kingdom in general, and the Eastern Region in particular, is rich with archaeological sites
Updated 05 December 2018
Arab News
DAMMAM: Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, the emir of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Region and chairman of the Tourism Development Board, has welcomed a Saudi-Dutch-French archaeological team to the site of “THajj”.
The archaeological research is being undertaken in collaboration with universities and scientific centers under an agreement signed with the University of Leiden, Netherlands. The team was accompanied by Abdul Latif bin Mohammed Al-Bunyan, the director general of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH).
Prince Saud said that the Kingdom in general, and the Eastern Region in particular, is rich with archaeological sites, which are cared for under the guidance of Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He stressed the importance of preserving archaeology and supporting exploration teams, and said he appreciates the work of the team in THajj and looks forward to further discoveries that will enrich the Kingdom’s heritage.

