Saudi Cabinet welcomes creation of supreme council with Algeria

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province welcomes international archaeological team

DAMMAM: Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, the emir of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Region and chairman of the Tourism Development Board, has welcomed a Saudi-Dutch-French archaeological team to the site of “THajj”.

The archaeological research is being undertaken in collaboration with universities and scientific centers under an agreement signed with the University of Leiden, Netherlands. The team was accompanied by Abdul Latif bin Mohammed Al-Bunyan, the director general of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH).

Prince Saud said that the Kingdom in general, and the Eastern Region in particular, is rich with archaeological sites, which are cared for under the guidance of Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He stressed the importance of preserving archaeology and supporting exploration teams, and said he appreciates the work of the team in THajj and looks forward to further discoveries that will enrich the Kingdom’s heritage.