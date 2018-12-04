Exclusive: Pope Tawadros II warns against ‘emptying’ Middle East of Christians, sees hope in Saudi reforms

You are here

Pope Tawadros II talks regional politics, status of Copts and his views on reforms in Saudi Arabia. (AN Photo: Ziyad Alarfaj)
Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas talking with Pope Tawadros II in Cairo. (AN Photo: Ziyad Alarfaj)
CAIRO: Coptic Pope Tawadros II warned of the danger of emptying the Middle East of Christians, in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

“This emptying act is against nature,” the pope said, adding that recent attacks on Copts and their places of worship are an attack on Egyptian unity.

“Our regions have been established with the existence of Christianity, Islam and Judaism. What happened in some countries like Syria and Iraq is painful.”

Tawadros spoke about the damage inflicted on the Copts in Egypt during the Muslim Brotherhood’s rule from 2012 to 2013. “The migration of Christians in Egypt resulted from the circumstances that took place,” he said. “Christians feared for their lives and fled the country. When the country regained its stability, a lot of them returned to Egypt. Christian emigration rates have dropped significantly.”

Tawadros, who is looking forward to visiting Saudi Arabia soon at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said he personally follows the “positive developments” taking place there under his reforms. He said the crown prince’s meetings with religious, political and cultural figures around the world encompass “a lot of hope” are “in the interest of Saudi Arabia and contribute to human development.”

Tawadros visited the Vatican in 2013, the first visit of a Coptic pope in 40 years, and his last trip was in July this year. “It is a good relationship based on friendship and love with Pope Francis,” he said.

“There is a dialogue committee between us and the Vatican that meets annually.”

In the interview, conducted in Cairo and published to mark the crown prince’s tour that included other Arab states and Argentina for the G20 Summit, the pope also shared his views of the region.

Tawadros views Palestine as an “occupied country” and said he hopes a “spirit of understanding prevails” between Israelis and Palestinians so that Jerusalem can be a capital for both states “and peace reigns in the region.”

The interview appears in full tomorrow in the print version of Arab News.

Syrian ‘Toy Smuggler’ jailed for donation fraud

Adham was dubbed the “Toy Smuggler” for his campaign to collect money for orphans in the war-ravaged town of Aleppo. (AFP)
Updated 22 November 2018
AFP
0

Syrian ‘Toy Smuggler’ jailed for donation fraud

  • Funds raised while Adham was chair of the Finnish-Syrian Association did not all go directly to help people in Syria
Updated 22 November 2018
AFP
0

HELSINKI: A Helsinki court on Wednesday found a Finnish-Syrian man who won global media fame for distributing toys to orphans in Syria guilty of money laundering and fraud.

Rami Adham, dubbed the “Toy Smuggler” for his campaign to collect money for orphans in the war-ravaged town of Aleppo, was sentenced to 10 months in prison for misdirecting charitable funds, and collecting over €300,000 ($342,000) in donations without the correct permits.

The district court found that funds raised while Adham was chair of the Finnish-Syrian Association did not all go directly to help people in Syria, as claimed.

Instead, €62,000 was spent on a cabin in a garden allotment. The court rejected Adham’s explanation that the money came from his uncle in a Gulf country.

“It is also a clear fact that the purchase in question was not paid for out of personal funds,” the written judgment said.

The judge declared that Adham’s three previous convictions meant a prison sentence was necessary. Finnish media has reported his prior convictions include tax fraud, drug offenses and assault.

 

