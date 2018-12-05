You are here

Bail set at $1 mn each for sons of Panama ex-president arrested in US

Panama's former President Ricardo Martinelli yells out to journalists that President Juan Carlos Varela is interfering in his case and wants him jailed for life, as he is escorted by police during a recess from his court hearing in Panama City, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (AP)
Updated 05 December 2018
AFP
  • The two sons are accused of collecting multimillion dollar bribes from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to secure public works contracts such as highways and bay cleanup
MIAMI: A US judge on Tuesday set bail at $1 million each for two sons of Panama’s ex-president Ricardo Martinelli who, like their father, stand accused of collecting huge bribes in a wide ranging cash-for-contracts scandal.
The pair, Luis and Ricardo Martinelli Linares, were arrested on immigration charges because their US visas were no longer valid, a US spokeswoman said.
At a hearing at the Krome detention center, the judge set bail of $1 million each, according to ICE spokeswoman Amanda St. Jean.
The judge ordered a hearing for December 27. But if the pair are released on bail, the hearing will be rescheduled.
Their US visas had been canceled in 2017, St. Jean said.
The two sons are accused of collecting multimillion dollar bribes from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to secure public works contracts such as highways and bay cleanup.
Odebrecht acknowledged having paid $59 million in bribes between 2010 and 2014 to win the Panama bids.
The trial of the ex-president, detained in Panama for allegedly spying on about 150 opposition members, starts December 11.

First baby born using uterus transplanted from deceased donor

Updated 05 December 2018
AP
  • Experts said using uteruses from women who have died could make more transplants possible
  • Uterus transplantation was pioneered by Swedish doctor Mats Brannstrom, who has delivered eight children from women who got wombs from family members or friends
LONDON: Brazilian doctors are reporting the world’s first baby born to a woman with a uterus transplanted from a deceased donor.
Eleven previous births have used a transplanted womb but from a living donor, usually a relative or friend.
Experts said using uteruses from women who have died could make more transplants possible. Ten previous attempts using deceased donors in the Czech Republic, Turkey and the US have failed.
The baby girl was delivered last December by a woman born without a uterus because of a rare syndrome. The woman — a 32-year-old psychologist — was initially apprehensive about the transplant, said Dr. Dani Ejzenberg, the transplant team’s lead doctor at the University of Sao Paulo School of Medicine.
“This was the most important thing in her life,” he said. “Now she comes in to show us the baby and she is so happy,“
The woman became pregnant through in vitro fertilization seven months after the transplant. The donor was a 45-year-old woman who had three children and died of a stroke.
The recipient, who was not identified, gave birth by cesarean section. Doctors also removed the womb, partly so the woman would no longer have to take anti-rejection medicines. Nearly a year later, mother and baby are both healthy.
Two more transplants are planned as part of the Brazilian study. Details of the first case were published Tuesday in the medical journal Lancet.
Uterus transplantation was pioneered by Swedish doctor Mats Brannstrom, who has delivered eight children from women who got wombs from family members or friends. Two babies have been born at Baylor University Medical Center in Texas and one in Serbia, also from transplants from living donors.
In 2016, doctors at the Cleveland Clinic transplanted a uterus from a deceased donor, but it failed after an infection developed.
“The Brazilian group has proven that using deceased donors is a viable option,” said the clinic’s Dr. Tommaso Falcone, who was involved in the Ohio case. “It may give us a bigger supply of organs than we thought were possible.”
The Cleveland program is continuing to use deceased donors. Falcone said the fact that the transplant was successful after the uterus was preserved in ice for nearly eight hours demonstrated how resilient the uterus is. Doctors try to keep the time an organ is without blood flow to a minimum.
Other experts said the knowledge gained from such procedures might also solve some lingering mysteries about pregnancies.
“There are still lots of things we don’t understand about pregnancies, like how embryos implant,” said Dr. Cesar Diaz, who co-authored an accompanying commentary in the journal. “These transplants will help us understand implantation and every stage of pregnancy.”

