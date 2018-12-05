Saudi security forces rescue child and shoot dead suspect using her as ‘human shield’

You are here

JEDDAH: Saudi security forces rescued a child and shot dead a man who was using her as a “human shield” as he fired at police in Jeddah.
A police spokesman in Makkah said officers were chasing the suspect, who was accused of possessing drugs, on Sunday evening when he grabbed the young girl and began shooting.
“The police ordered him to surrender,” the spokesman said, adding that the suspect continued to endangering the lives of passers-by and security forces by “randomly shooting, which led to his death.” An officer was also injured during the gunbattle.

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s western province of Makkah is bracing itself for further extreme weather conditions, with the risk of thunder and rain, leading to possible flash flooding in some areas.

The country’s General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection warned that heavy winds along with thunder and rain would hit Jazan, Asir and Baha heights, including the coast on Wednesday.

And the weather forecast website Accuweather has warned the rainfall could lead to flash flooding, weather forecast website.

Heavy fog during the early hours of Wednesday morning was also reported in the Makkah region, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, severe weather warnings have been issued, predicting strong winds and high waves in the Red Sea. 

On Tuesday, Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal visited Al-Lith province following heavy rain that damaged homes.

The governor toured a number of affected neighborhoods, where he met residents.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Directorate of Civil Defense in Makkah, Nayef Al-Sharif called on citizens and residents to abide by safety instructions and guidelines while driving in the streets during the rain.

