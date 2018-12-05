You are here

Etihad, Jet Airways in talks on rescue deal — sources

A Jet Airways plane is parked as another moves to the runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, February 14, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 05 December 2018
Reuters
NEW DELHI: Etihad Airways is holding talks with Jet Airways Ltd. and its bankers on a rescue plan for the debt-laden Indian carrier, two sources aware of the matter told Reuters.
Executives from Etihad and Jet have met some of the airline’s bankers in Mumbai in recent days to discuss ways to address its cash flow issues and evaluate the carrier’s future business plan, the sources said.
Etihad, which owns 24 percent stake in Jet Airways, is also considering investing fresh funds in the airline if it can agree on the structure, one of the sources said, adding that no deal has been finalized.
The sources did not want to be named as the discussions are private.
Jet, which is India’s biggest full service carrier by market share, is in desperate need of cash. The 25-year-old airline, founded by Naresh Goyal, owes money to lessors and vendors, has delayed salary payments to pilots and senior executives and is cutting flights on non-profitable routes to save money.
India is one of the world’s fastest-growing domestic aviation markets but high fuel prices, a weak rupee and intense price wars in the country, which is dominated by no-frills airlines like Interglobe Aviation Ltd’s IndiGo, has exacerbated Jet’s woes in recent months.
Etihad has already come to Jet’s rescue once when it picked up a 24 percent stake in the carrier in 2013 but the situation is different this time.
While the Abu Dhabi-based carrier is invested in Jet, it has lost money in other airline ventures such as Alitalia and Air Berlin and may be wary of loosening the purse strings again, said another source.
Also, with tighter lending norms and a liquidity crisis in India, bankers may be hesitant to lend more to the struggling airline.
On Tuesday news channel CNBC-TV18 reported citing sources that Jet is close to finalizing a deal under which Etihad will inject fresh funds in the airline.
Goyal, who is founder and majority shareholder, has assured the airline’s pilot union that the funding, which will likely result in route restructuring and more flights to Abu Dhabi, could take place as early as mid-December, the channel said.
Goyal has also assured pilots that there will be no delays in salary payments from April 1, according to the channel.
Jet and Etihad did not immediately responded to Reuters’ emails seeking comment.

DUBAI: Unemployment among Oman’s local population has dropped since the introduction of the expat visa ban and its subsequent extensions, national daily Times of Oman reported.

There has been a 3.4 percent reduction in the expat labor force between October 2017 and 2018, with the biggest drops in the manufacturing, engineering, industrial, financial, mining and construction sectors.

The biggest decline in unemployment was for Omani citizens aged 25 to 29 where there was a drop of 13.6 percent over the last month, according to the National Center for Statistics and Information.

Meanwhile the unemployment rate for Omanis aged 30 to 34 dropped by 11 percent for, and by 7.1 per cent for those from 35 to 39-years-old.

In contrast the number of expats working in Oman dropped by 3.4 percent from 1,795,689 in December 2017 to 1,739,473 now – with the biggest drop in the construction sector, which saw a 13.69 percent reduction from nearly 651,000 in December 2016 to just under 572,600 in October 2018.

Oman Introduced an expat visa ban across various private sector industries and professions from January 2018. Initially the ban was in force for six months, but was later extended to other fields of work and for further time.

The ban is part of the country’s Omanization project aimed at tackling Oman’s high unemployment levels among its citizens.

While the scheme has led to an increase in number of Omanis working, there has been an inevitable decrease in remittances.

Recent data showed a consistent decline in four of the country’s biggest expat communities – Indians, Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, and Tanzanians.

The National Center for Statistics and Information reported a 2.8 percent drop in the number of Indian expats, 4.4 percent in Bangladeshi expats, 6.9 percent in Pakistani workers, and 8.4 percent in Tanzanian workers. Most of the expats who left Oman held white collar jobs, according to NCSI.

Topics: omanization Oman expat visa

