You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen govt delegation departs for Sweden peace talks
﻿

Yemen govt delegation departs for Sweden peace talks

The departure of the delegation headed by Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Yamani followed the arrival in Sweden of the militia negotiating team. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 December 2018
AFP
0

Yemen govt delegation departs for Sweden peace talks

  • The first Yemen peace talks since 2016 are the best chance yet to end the war, analysts say
  • The delegation of the Saudi-backed government was carrying the “hopes of the Yemeni people to achieve sustainable peace”
Updated 05 December 2018
AFP
0

RIYADH: A Yemeni government delegation flew out of the Saudi capital Riyadh early Wednesday for high-stakes talks in Sweden with Houthi militia aimed at ending the country’s devastating war, sources close to the team told AFP.
The departure of the 12-member delegation headed by Foreign Minister Khaled al-Yamani followed the arrival in Sweden of the rebel negotiating team.
The first Yemen peace talks since 2016 are the best chance yet to end the war, analysts say, as the international community throws its weight behind resolving the devastating conflict.
The delegation of the Saudi-backed government was carrying the “hopes of the Yemeni people to achieve sustainable peace”, tweeted Abdullah al-Alimi, the head of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi’s office.
He added that the team would make efforts for the success of the talks, which are a “real chance for peace”.
The Houthi militia delegation arrived in Stockholm from Sanaa on Tuesday following a prisoner swap deal and the evacuation of 50 wounded insurgents for treatment in Oman in a major boost to peace efforts.
Their team was accompanied by UN envoy Martin Griffiths.
Although no date has been announced for the start of the negotiations, Yemeni government sources say they could begin on Thursday.
A previous UN-brokered attempt to bring the Houthis and the Saudi-backed government to the negotiating table collapsed in Switzerland in September.

Topics: Yemen Sweden Houthis yemeni army sweden peace tallks

Related

0
Middle-East
Yemen talks set to start in Sweden after wounded Houthis evacuated
Update 0
Middle-East
UN envoy pushes ahead for Yemen peace talks as wounded Houthis evacuated

Slain French monks among 19 to be beatified in Algeria

Updated 05 December 2018
AFP
0

Slain French monks among 19 to be beatified in Algeria

  • The Catholic Church will beatify in Algeria seven French monks and 12 other clergy killed during the country’s civil war
  • The Trappist monks were abducted from the Priory of Our Lady of Atlas in Tibhirine
Updated 05 December 2018
AFP
0

ORAN: The Catholic Church will on Saturday beatify in Algeria seven French monks and 12 other clergy killed during the country’s civil war, the first ceremony of its kind in a Muslim nation.
The Trappist monks were abducted from the Priory of Our Lady of Atlas in Tibhirine, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Algiers, by gunmen in March 1996.
Their severed heads were discovered two months later and their deaths were announced by the insurgent Armed Islamic Group of Algeria (GIA).
The tragedy inspired a 2010 French film, “Des Hommes et des Dieux,” (Of Gods and Men) starring Lambert Wilson and Michael Lonsdale that won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.
The Vatican declared in January that the monks were martyrs for their faith, along with the 12 others slain in Algeria between 1994 and 1996, including Bishop Pierre Claverie of Oran.
Frenchman Claverie, who strove to improve ties between different faiths, was assassinated along with his driver in a bomb attack at his office in 1996.
The five other religious men and six women killed, including citizens of France, Spain, Belgium and one born in Tunis, were gunned down in 1994 and 1995.
Beatification is the first step on the path to Roman Catholic sainthood.
It is reserved for three categories of people: martyrs, those who have lived a life of heroic values, and others with a clear saintly reputation.


Some 200,000 people lost their lives in Algeria’s 1991-2002 civil war between Islamists and security forces, dubbed the country’s “Black Decade.”
Archbishop of Algiers, Paul Desfarges, said the ceremony in the northwestern port city of Oran was “a way to highlight” the dedication of the 19 men and women who remained in the country during the violence.
“They did not hesitate to risk their lives because the most important thing for them was their relationship with others, rather than protecting themselves,” he told AFP.
Father Thomas Georgeon, who presented the case in Rome for the beatification, said it was the first time the Church would carry out such a ceremony in a Muslim country.
He insisted the move was not intended to “glorify the death of Christians at the hands of Muslims, but to mark their deaths alongside those of so many Algerian martyrs.”
The Algerian authorities in April officially gave the Vatican approval for the beatification to take place in the North African country.
The event will be presided over by Pope Francis’s envoy Angelo Becciu.
Archbishop Desfarges said he hoped the beatification would serve to reinforce the ties between the Catholic Church and the people of Algeria — just like the work of those being celebrated.
“We did not want to hold the beatification just among Christians as these brothers and sisters died alongside dozens and dozens of thousands of Algerians,” he said.
“We want to continue to be the church of friendship, brotherhood and coexistence.”

Topics: Algeria

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Can Algeria’s tough-talking PM pull his country back from the brink again?
0
Saudi Arabia
Trade, investment top Saudi-Algerian forum agenda

Latest updates

More than 700,000 Afghans leave Iran as economy slows
0
Washington Redskins rule out making a move for Colin Kaepernick despite injury crisis
0
Actor-comedian Kevin Hart will host 2019 Oscars
0
Mosque named after fallen Emirati soldier
0
Slain French monks among 19 to be beatified in Algeria
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.