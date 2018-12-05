You are here

As Oman's expat population falls, so does unemployment among locals

The expat visa ban was first introduced for six months in January 2018, but was extended later in the year. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 05 December 2018
Arab News
As Oman’s expat population falls, so does unemployment among locals

  • Oman's expat labor force drops by more than 3% and visa ban continues
  • The largest decline in unemployment is among Oman's young
Updated 05 December 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Unemployment among Oman’s local population has dropped since the introduction of the expat visa ban and its subsequent extensions, national daily Times of Oman reported.

There has been a 3.4 percent reduction in the expat labor force between October 2017 and 2018, with the biggest drops in the manufacturing, engineering, industrial, financial, mining and construction sectors.

The biggest decline in unemployment was for Omani citizens aged 25 to 29 where there was a drop of 13.6 percent over the last month, according to the National Center for Statistics and Information.

Meanwhile the unemployment rate for Omanis aged 30 to 34 dropped by 11 percent for, and by 7.1 per cent for those from 35 to 39-years-old.

In contrast the number of expats working in Oman dropped by 3.4 percent from 1,795,689 in December 2017 to 1,739,473 now – with the biggest drop in the construction sector, which saw a 13.69 percent reduction from nearly 651,000 in December 2016 to just under 572,600 in October 2018.

Oman Introduced an expat visa ban across various private sector industries and professions from January 2018. Initially the ban was in force for six months, but was later extended to other fields of work and for further time.

The ban is part of the country’s Omanization project aimed at tackling Oman’s high unemployment levels among its citizens.

While the scheme has led to an increase in number of Omanis working, there has been an inevitable decrease in remittances.

Recent data showed a consistent decline in four of the country’s biggest expat communities – Indians, Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, and Tanzanians.

The National Center for Statistics and Information reported a 2.8 percent drop in the number of Indian expats, 4.4 percent in Bangladeshi expats, 6.9 percent in Pakistani workers, and 8.4 percent in Tanzanian workers. Most of the expats who left Oman held white collar jobs, according to NCSI.

More than 700,000 Afghans leave Iran as economy slows

Updated 05 December 2018
Reuters
More than 700,000 Afghans leave Iran as economy slows

  • More than 700,000 undocumented Afghans have returned from Iran this year as the Iranian economy tightens
  • Demand for Afghan labor in Iran’s informal economy had drastically fallen
Updated 05 December 2018
Reuters
GENEVA: More than 700,000 undocumented Afghans have returned from Iran this year as the Iranian economy tightens, with a knock-on effect on the Afghan economy, according to data from the UN’s migration agency.
In a report covering the period up to Dec. 1, the International Organization for Migration said a total of 752,325 Afghans had returned from Iran and Pakistan, including 721,633 from Iran.
“Undocumented returns from Iran in particular are seeing a massive increase over previous years, largely driven by recent political and economic issues in Iran including massive currency devaluation,” the IOM report said.
Demand for Afghan labor in Iran’s informal economy had drastically fallen, it added.
“As all Afghans typically send home their earnings in the form of monthly remittances, the Afghan economy itself, already evident in the drought affected provinces of Herat, Badghis and Ghor, is suffering direct and immediate effects.”
Iranian media reports say many of the Afghans had returned or were seeking to enter Turkey to reach Europe after the fall of the Iranian currency, which has lost about 70 percent of its value this year.
Iran emerged in early 2016 from years of global sanctions under a deal with world powers that curbed its disputed nuclear program.
But US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in May, calling it flawed to Iran’s advantage, and reimposed far-reaching US sanctions in phases, with the most damaging oil and banking penalties taking effect on Nov. 5.
Jan Egeland, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, told Reuters that increasing US pressure on Iran would cause problems for Afghanistan.
“The Trump sanctions will put the Iranian economy into a void, and is doing that. (The people) who will first lose a grip on their existence are the Afghan registered and unregistered refugees and migrants,” he said.
Last month the top UN humanitarian official in Afghanistan, Toby Lanzer, told reporters in Geneva that the UN had expected up to 700,000 Afghans to return from Pakistan this year, but very few had made the move, while the returns from Iran took the UN by surprise.

