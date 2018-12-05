You are here

  • Home
  • Russia says US has shown no evidence it is in breach of nuclear treaty
﻿

Russia says US has shown no evidence it is in breach of nuclear treaty

Konstantin Kosachev, head of the foreign affairs committee in the upper house of the Russian parliament speaks during his meeting with delegation of the Stanford US — Russia Forum in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP)
Updated 05 December 2018
Reuters
0

Russia says US has shown no evidence it is in breach of nuclear treaty

  • The US delivered Russia a 60-day ultimatum to come clean about what Washington says is a violation of a 1987 nuclear arms control treaty
  • Moscow said it was ready to keep discussing the matter with Washington
Updated 05 December 2018
Reuters
0

MOSCOW: Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday the United States had yet to provide any evidence Moscow was in breach of a landmark arms control treaty, but said it was ready to keep discussing the matter with Washington.
The United States delivered Russia a 60-day ultimatum on Tuesday to come clean about what Washington says is a violation of a 1987 nuclear arms control treaty, saying it would be forced to start a six-month process of withdrawal if nothing changed.
Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia’s foreign ministry, told a briefing that the US embassy in Moscow had handed over a note on Tuesday evening saying Washington would quit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty unless Russia began complying with it.
“These documents were received for further processing,” said Zakharova. “In them once again there were groundless allegations about our alleged violation of this agreement. We have repeatedly said that this is conjecture. No proof (of our alleged violation) has been presented to us.”

Topics: Russia US

Related

0
World
Ukraine urges ‘comprehensive’ NATO response to Russia
0
World
Pompeo defends US policy, slams China, Russia and Iran

Indian court orders Briton held during copter bribery probe

Updated 50 min 28 sec ago
AP
0

Indian court orders Briton held during copter bribery probe

  • In 2014, India received three of 12 AW101 helicopters it had ordered to fly senior officials but then halted the deal after the bribery allegations surfaced
  • Judge Arvind Kumar allowed Briton Christian James Michel to meet briefly Wednesday with his attorney
Updated 50 min 28 sec ago
AP
0

NEW DELHI: An Indian court has ruled that officials may hold a British man while they investigate him for alleged bribery in a canceled $670 million helicopter deal between India and an Italian defense company.
Judge Arvind Kumar allowed Briton Christian James Michel to meet briefly Wednesday with his attorney, who sought unsuccessfully to have him released on bail while the charges are investigated. Michel was extradited to India from Dubai on Tuesday to face charges of channeling bribes to Indian contacts.
Indian investigators said in court documents that Michel transferred the money from a British subsidiary of Finmeccanica, which has since been renamed Leonardo S.p.A.
In 2014, India received three of 12 AW101 helicopters it had ordered to fly senior officials but then halted the deal after the bribery allegations surfaced.

Topics: India crime

Related

0
Sport
Australia captain Tim Paine says it’s time to forget ball-tampering saga and focus on India challenge

Latest updates

Google’s robotic spinoff launches ride-hailing service
0
Indian court orders Briton held during copter bribery probe
0
Watch out for Wazen: Lebanese blogger launches new eyewear line
0
Deontay Wilder calls for rematch with Tyson Fury
0
Abu Dhabi’s historic heart set to reopen with events and exhibits
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.