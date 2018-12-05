You are here

Slain French monks among 19 to be beatified in Algeria

A picture taken on November 28, 2018, shows a picture of the seven French Trappist monks glued on a door at the Tibhirine monastery. (AFP)
Updated 05 December 2018
AFP
Slain French monks among 19 to be beatified in Algeria

  • The Catholic Church will beatify in Algeria seven French monks and 12 other clergy killed during the country’s civil war
  • The Trappist monks were abducted from the Priory of Our Lady of Atlas in Tibhirine
Updated 05 December 2018
AFP
ORAN: The Catholic Church will on Saturday beatify in Algeria seven French monks and 12 other clergy killed during the country’s civil war, the first ceremony of its kind in a Muslim nation.
The Trappist monks were abducted from the Priory of Our Lady of Atlas in Tibhirine, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Algiers, by gunmen in March 1996.
Their severed heads were discovered two months later and their deaths were announced by the insurgent Armed Islamic Group of Algeria (GIA).
The tragedy inspired a 2010 French film, “Des Hommes et des Dieux,” (Of Gods and Men) starring Lambert Wilson and Michael Lonsdale that won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.
The Vatican declared in January that the monks were martyrs for their faith, along with the 12 others slain in Algeria between 1994 and 1996, including Bishop Pierre Claverie of Oran.
Frenchman Claverie, who strove to improve ties between different faiths, was assassinated along with his driver in a bomb attack at his office in 1996.
The five other religious men and six women killed, including citizens of France, Spain, Belgium and one born in Tunis, were gunned down in 1994 and 1995.
Beatification is the first step on the path to Roman Catholic sainthood.
It is reserved for three categories of people: martyrs, those who have lived a life of heroic values, and others with a clear saintly reputation.


Some 200,000 people lost their lives in Algeria’s 1991-2002 civil war between Islamists and security forces, dubbed the country’s “Black Decade.”
Archbishop of Algiers, Paul Desfarges, said the ceremony in the northwestern port city of Oran was “a way to highlight” the dedication of the 19 men and women who remained in the country during the violence.
“They did not hesitate to risk their lives because the most important thing for them was their relationship with others, rather than protecting themselves,” he told AFP.
Father Thomas Georgeon, who presented the case in Rome for the beatification, said it was the first time the Church would carry out such a ceremony in a Muslim country.
He insisted the move was not intended to “glorify the death of Christians at the hands of Muslims, but to mark their deaths alongside those of so many Algerian martyrs.”
The Algerian authorities in April officially gave the Vatican approval for the beatification to take place in the North African country.
The event will be presided over by Pope Francis’s envoy Angelo Becciu.
Archbishop Desfarges said he hoped the beatification would serve to reinforce the ties between the Catholic Church and the people of Algeria — just like the work of those being celebrated.
“We did not want to hold the beatification just among Christians as these brothers and sisters died alongside dozens and dozens of thousands of Algerians,” he said.
“We want to continue to be the church of friendship, brotherhood and coexistence.”

Topics: Algeria

Abu Dhabi digital museum to celebrate Sheikh Zayed and Gandhi

Updated 31 min 27 sec ago
Amna Ehtesham Khaishgi
0

Abu Dhabi digital museum to celebrate Sheikh Zayed and Gandhi

  • Museum will showcase rare photographs, videos and objects representing the lives and work of world-renowned leaders
  • Aims to highlight their similarities, global influence and the changes they brought about
Updated 31 min 27 sec ago
Amna Ehtesham Khaishgi
0

DUBAI: The life and work of Mahatma Gandhi and the founding father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, were celebrated at the soft launch of a digital museum in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
India’s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj participated in the launch of the Gandhi-Zayed Digital Museum for Peace, Tolerance and Sustainability, which will showcase the lives of the two icons, both regarded as the “father” of their nations.
The soft launch took place at the Founder’s Memorial on the Corniche road of the capital as part of Swaraj’s two-day visit to the UAE.
The museum will house rare photographs, videos and objects representing the lives, works and philosophy of the two leaders. The launch is aligned with Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and Sheikh Zayed’s 100th birth anniversary, which is being celebrated across the country as the “Year of Zayed.”
The announcement for the proposed museum was made in New Delhi by Swaraj and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, UAE minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, in July this year.
A statement released by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said that both Gandhi and Sheikh Zayed impacted innumerable lives through their vision and leadership, adding that the museum will be a reflection of the similarities they shared, the influence they wielded and the changes they brought about in the world.
“Mahatma Gandhi believed in the power of peace, truth and non-violence and Sheikh Zayed was a proponent of peace, tolerance and cultural diversity,” the statement read.
Swaraj was accompanied by Noura bint Mohammed Al-Kaabi, UAE minister of culture and knowledge development, at the Manarat Al-Saadiyat arts hub in Abu Dhabi.
The museum is scheduled to open in March next year. The exhibition will be organized by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development in cooperation with the Mahatma Gandhi Digital Museum, the first-of-its-kind joint digital project between India and the UAE.

Topics: Middle East Abu Dhabi UAE museums culture Mahatma Gandhi

