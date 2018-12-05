You are here

Saudi Arabia's Transport Ministry reports 33% decrease in road deaths in 2018

Saudi Arabia's Transport Ministry reported a 33 percent decrease in the number of road accident deaths in the Kingdom during 2018 compared to 2017.
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Transport Ministry reported a 33 percent decrease in the number of road accident deaths in the Kingdom during 2018 compared to 2017.
The news was announced in a paper presented at the Gulf Traffic Conference, currently being held in Dubai, by the Director General of Safety Department at the ministry.
Mohammed Mesfer Al-Aboud presented the paper indicating that the decrease comes after the ministry’s implementation of several projects and initiatives to improve the quality of road safety.
The steps, he said are in line with Vision 2030, aiming to reach to only 8 deaths for every 100,000 citizens, compared to 26 deaths in 2015, on all the Kingdom’s roads.
Al-Aboud explained that the number of road accidents reached 13,221 in 2018, compared to 17,632 in 2017. Adding that the number of injuries had reached 1,075 during the current year, compared to 14,481 last year.
He said that the main causes of traffic accidents that lead to death are reckless driving or drivers being preoccupied by something other than the road, in addition to running over camels and tire explosions, as well as a lack of correct safety measures on vehicles.
He noted that the black points system has resulted in a decrease in the number of accidents, deaths, injuries and damage.
This has contributed to a financial return of SAR165 million.
He expected that the financial return in 10 years would reach SAR3.3 billion, while more than SAR6.6 billion could be collected during the same period if all black points were addressed.

Saudi Tourism body gives presentation on ‘destination’ initiative

SCTH workshop in Madinah organized by Taibah University to develop programs to increase the stay of visitors to the city. (SPA)
Saudi Tourism body gives presentation on 'destination' initiative

  • “Destination for Muslims” is part of the Vision 2030 reform plan and aims to make the Kingdom the preferred destination for followers of the faith around the world
RIYADH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) on Tuesday organized a presentation about the Kingdom’s drive to attract more Muslim visitors.
“Destination for Muslims” is part of the Vision 2030 reform plan and aims to make the Kingdom the preferred destination for followers of the faith around the world.
The SCTH was taking part in a workshop in Madinah organized by Taibah University to develop programs to increase the stay of visitors to the city.
Other participants came from the education, service and private sectors. The Kingdom is investing in tourism, aiming to increase spending by Saudis at home instead of on holidays abroad.

