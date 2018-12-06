You are here

Turkey’s Akbank will increase capital as bad loans expected to rise

Akbank will receive $558 million from a rights issue. (Shutterstock)
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s Akbank plans to increase its capital by 30 percent to 5.2 billion lira ($966 million) through a rights issue, it said on Wednesday.
Akbank will receive 3 billion lira ($558 million) in proceeds from the issue, which is to be used to improve its capital base and solvency ratios, the bank said in a stock exchange filing.
“The bank has taken this decision to protect itself from the possible impact of the expected increase of NPLs in the upcoming period, due to the depreciation of lira and slowdown in economy,” said Bulent Sengonul, equity research manager at Is Investment.

 

“In my opinion, capital raising by a bank with a strong capital standing like Akbank might trigger similar moves from other banks,” Sengonul said.
The bank reported a capital adequacy ratio of 18.48 percent, above the required legal limit, and an NPL ratio of 3.3 percent in its third-quarter financial results.
The lira slumped in August, at one stage falling as much as 47 percent from its level at the start of the year.

FASTFACTS

Topics: Turkey banking Akbank

Brent likely to average $70 next year, says American bank

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch expects the WTI grade to average around $59, helped both by demand growth and a production cut from OPEC and some of its allies
  • BAML said that rising inventories had started to become a problem for OPEC and its allies and so was expecting a meaningful reduction in OPEC output
LONDON: Brent crude is expected to average $70 per barrel in 2019 according to an energy sector outlook from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML).
It expects the WTI grade to average around $59, helped both by demand growth and a production cut from OPEC and some of its allies.
OPEC is due to meet today in Vienna, followed by talks with allies such as Russia on Friday.
“The global oil market has sold off sharply in recent weeks mostly on the back of a major shift in US and Iran supply expectations for 2019,” said Francisco Blanch, head of global commodities and derivatives research.
“While US production has easily beaten expectations in September and October, it is also important to note that Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Libya oil production has surprised to the upside in recent months.”
BAML said that rising inventories had started to become a problem for OPEC and its allies and so was expecting a “meaningful reduction” in OPEC output.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that he had held a “good” meeting with his Saudi counterpart Khalid Al-Falih on Wednesday and that more discussions were planned.
Oman’s oil minister said that he believed OPEC and its allies would reach a deal this week to cut oil production, Reuters reported.

Topics: Bank of America Merrill Lynch OPEC

