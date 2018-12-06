You are here

  • Home
  • WTO chief warns of economic danger of trade war
﻿

WTO chief warns of economic danger of trade war

Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Roberto Azevedo, is welcomed by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at Costa Salguero in Buenos Aires during the G20 Leaders' Summit, on November 30, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
0

WTO chief warns of economic danger of trade war

  • The “outcome in all simulations is that trade and economic growth will slow down and that all countries, without exceptions, will lose out in a global trade war,” Azevedo said
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: All countries will lose in a global trade war, the head of the world’s trade referee warned in a speech on Wednesday.
Under attack from US President Donald Trump, the head of the World Trade Organization, Roberto Azevedo, acknowledged that reforms are needed, but rejected criticism that trade is the main cause of job losses.
Azevedo welcomed the commitment by the Group of 20 over the weekend in Buenos Aires to reform the WTO to better preside over the modern trading system, saying the “system can be better.”
But as the Trump administration has aggressively imposed punitive tariffs on trading partners, especially on China, with the goal of reducing the US trade deficit, Azevedo said that “we have to get away from the idea that trade is a zero-sum proposition.”
“It is not. Everyone can benefit,” he said in a speech to the National Foreign Trade Council.
He welcomed the US-China truce reached in Buenos Aires, and the commitment to reach a deal to defuse the conflict between the world’s two biggest economies.
The alternative of escalating the trade conflict would undermine the global economic recovery, he said.
The “outcome in all simulations is that trade and economic growth will slow down and that all countries, without exceptions, will lose out in a global trade war,” Azevedo said.
That is a warning the International Monetary Fund also has issued.
Azevedo acknowledged the growing anxiety in a changing economy, but stressed that most of the job losses are due to technological change, rather than trade.
Trade is “an engine of growth, productivity, innovation, job creation,” he said.
The Trump administration has blocked the workings of the WTO dispute arbitration system.
Azevedo again flagged the dangers of that path, saying it could undermine the WTO. But he said that after the agreement by the G20, “I believe that this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to renew the trading system.”

Topics: World Trade Organization

Related

0
Business & Economy
China says WTO faces ‘profound crisis’ — urges reform
0
Business & Economy
US tariffs trigger WTO spat escalation

Huawei CFO arrested in Canada, faces extradition to US

The logo of the Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is seen outside its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, in this April 17, 2012 file photo. (REUTERS)
Updated 06 December 2018
Reuters
0

Huawei CFO arrested in Canada, faces extradition to US

  • US authorities have been probing Huawei since 2016 for allegedly shipping US-origin products to Iran in violation of US export and sanctions laws
Updated 06 December 2018
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: Canada has arrested Huawei’s global chief financial officer in Vancouver, where she is facing extradition to the United States, Canada’s Department of Justice said on Wednesday. The arrest is related to violations of US sanctions, a person familiar with the matter said. Reuters was unable to determine the precise nature of the violations.
Meng Wanzhou, who is one of the vice chairs on the Chinese technology company’s board and the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested on Dec. 1 and a court hearing has been set for Friday, a Canadian Justice Department spokesman said.
Huawei confirmed the arrest in a statement and said that it has been provided little information of the charges against Meng, adding that it was “not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms. Meng.”
US authorities have been probing Huawei, one of the world’s largest makers of telecommunications network equipment, since at least 2016 for allegedly shipping US-origin products to Iran and other countries in violation of US export and sanctions laws, sources told Reuters in April.
The US Justice Department probe is being run out of the US attorney’s office in Brooklyn, the sources said.
Officials for the US Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for the US attorney’s office in Brooklyn also declined to comment.
In January 2013, Reuters reported that a Hong Kong-based firm that attempted to sell embargoed Hewlett-Packard computer equipment to Iran’s largest mobile-phone operator had much closer ties to China’s Huawei Technologies than was previously known.
The news comes the same day Britain’s BT Group said it was removing Huawei’s equipment from the core of its existing 3G and 4G mobile operations and would not use the Chinese company in central parts of the next network. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Additional reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver and Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Sonya Hepinstall)

Topics: Huawei Canada

Related

0
World
New Zealand govt rejects telco’s plan to use Huawei 5G equipment
0
World
New Zealand govt rejects telco’s plan to use Huawei 5G equipment

Latest updates

WTO chief warns of economic danger of trade war
0
Body of former US President Bush returns to Houston for funeral
0
Macron scraps French fuel tax hike amid violent protests
0
Huawei CFO arrested in Canada, faces extradition to US
0
6 missing as 2 US military planes collide while refueling off Japan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.