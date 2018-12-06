You are here

Child marriage costs countries billions in lost earnings: World Bank

Schoolgirls are pictured in Kanda neighbourhood of Accra, Ghana November 27, 2018. (REUTERS)
Children attend the evening class in Jamestown, Accra, Ghana November 28, 2018. (REUTERS)
Children attend evening class in Jamestown, Accra, Ghana November 28, 2018. (REUTERS)
AFP
Child marriage costs countries billions in lost earnings: World Bank

  • More than a third of girls in sub-Saharan Africa marry before their 18th birthday, which costs countries billions of dollars in lost earnings
  • Despite growing awareness of the practice, as policy makers met in Ghana a 17-year-old girl in South Sudan was auctioned for marriage on Facebook, causing international outrage
AFP
ACCRA: Respect Ruvimbo Topodzi was 15 and walking home from school in her native Zimbabwe when a 22-year-old man asked her out. She turned him down but it was too late.
Her father saw them and assumed they were already together. He told her she had to marry the man and live with him. She dropped out of school and soon became pregnant.
It was only when her husband became abusive that she was allowed back to the family home. Since then, Topodzi has been working to stop other girls having the same experience.
She took on the government to change the law and increase the minimum legal age of consent for marriage from 16 to 18.
“As a mother and survivor of child marriage, I am so passionate about ending child marriage,” she told AFP at a recent conference on the subject in Ghana’s capital Accra.
“I know how it feels to be married early and I know how you handle things in your marriage — that is so difficult.”

According to a new World Bank report, more than a third of girls in sub-Saharan Africa marry before their 18th birthday, which costs countries billions of dollars in lost earnings.
Estimates for 12 countries suggest some $63 billion (55.5 billion euros) is lost because child brides complete fewer years of formal education than their peers who marry later.
Every year of secondary education reduces the likelihood of marrying before the age of 18 by five percent or more, it added in the report, “Educating Girls and Ending Child Marriage.”
West Africa in particular has the highest prevalence of marriage before age 15, and of the top 20 countries with the highest rates of child marriage in the world, 18 are in Africa.
Yvette Kathurima Muhia, from the Girls Not Brides organization of more than 1,000 civil society groups working on the issue, said governments and communities need to work together.
Twenty-four countries have launched national strategies to end the practice since the African Union began a campaign to stop child marriage by 2023.
But she said more needed to be done, particularly to keep girls in school by providing free meals, sanitary items and transport.
“Then the families feel they can send the girls to school, where they have support and incentives rather than if they were at home,” she added.

The causes of child marriage are complex and include traditional beliefs, climate change and conflict. But poverty is an underlying factor.
The UN last month said that the drought in western Afghanistan, which has displaced more than 250,000 people, has worsened an already dire humanitarian situation, compelling some families to sell their daughters to pay off debt or buy food.
At least 161 children between the ages of just one month and 16 were sold between July and October, according to Unicef.
Kathurima Muhia, head of Africa engagement at Girls Not Brides, conceded that the AU’s 2023 target to eradicate the practice was “not going to happen,” describing progress so far as “slow-moving.”
As well as addressing policies and legal reforms, social norms must change in communities too, she added.
At the same time, people need to understand that there are no cultural or religious reasons to marry off young girls, she said.
In September, the marriage of a 15-year-old Malaysian girl to a 44-year-old man sparked anger, two months after a girl aged just 11 was married off to a 41-year-old.
But child marriage is not just an issue in the developing world: in June last year, the US state of New York overhauled legislation that allowed children as young as 14 to get married.
The age of consent to marry there is now 18, putting pressure on other US states to follow suit.

Despite growing awareness of the practice, as policy makers met in Ghana a 17-year-old girl in South Sudan was auctioned for marriage on Facebook, causing international outrage.
The viral post eventually led to the largest dowry ever recorded in the fledgling war-torn nation, with the highest bidder a man three times older than her.
Others bidding included a deputy state governor, according to reports.
Kathurima Muhia said that indicated the scale of the task at hand.
“One of the challenges we are having on the continent is where the policymakers themselves who are supposed to protect the law are the ones who are breaking it and child marriage is a key way of demonstrating that,” she added.

Topics: Accra Zimbabwe child marriage

Kashmir’s embattled apple growers buried by wild weather

A Kashmiri boatman rows his boat on the Dal Lake surrounded by dense fog on a cold morning in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (AP)
Reuters
Kashmir's embattled apple growers buried by wild weather

  • The 40 harshest days of winter, called “Chillai Kalan”, usually begin on December 21 and last until the end of January
  • Apple growers have been hardest hit, with the snow destroying not just this season’s apple crop but the heavily laden trees themselves
Reuters
SHOPIAN, India: November is the peak wedding season in India’s Kashmir region. But Riyaz Dar’s sister didn’t get married last month, as planned.
Unusually early and heavy snowfall split the trunks of 60 of Dar’s 100 apple trees in November, leading to huge apple — and financial — losses just before the harvest in Shopian, a region known as Kashmir’s apple bowl.
“Even if the climate remains favorable in the years to come, I will get only 40 percent (of the apples) I used to havest,” lamented the farmer from the village of Hirpora.
The snow will cut his income by 60 percent this year, he said — and the bad times will last until he can replant or repair all his damaged trees.
Heavy mid-autumn snow in the Kashmir Valley has wreaked havoc on the region’s famed orchards, severely damaging apple, apricot, cherry, walnut and almond trees.
Apple growers have been hardest hit, with the snow destroying not just this season’s apple crop but the heavily laden trees themselves.
Manzoor Ahmed Qadri, horticulture director for Jammu and Kashmir state, said over 1.5 million apple trees had been damaged — a major economic threat in a region where half a million families depend on fruit for jobs and produce provides 7 percent of the state’s GDP.
Officials blame the disaster on increasingly unpredictable weather associated with climate change, which they say is leading to a range of costly problems across the region.
The risks are particularly serious, they say, because there is so far little in place, from insurance to substantive compensation, to help farmers deal with the risks.
“A tree takes at least a decade to mature, and the snowfall has ruined the hard work of years for farmers,” lamented Ashok Dhawale, president of All India Kisan Sabha, a national farmer welfare organization.
As climate change brings wilder weather and more losses in the orchards, “the earnings of farmers, whose livelihood is dependent on (fruit), will come down drastically,” he warned in an interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

SNOW IN MAY
In Kashmir, the 40 harshest days of winter, called “Chillai Kalan”, usually begin on December 21 and last until the end of January. But last winter the region saw no snow at all until the second week of February.
Tourists in high-altitude areas were then delighted to see snow in May. But the unexpected weather brought huge problems for pastoralist families on their annual migration routes.
Mohammad Razak, 50, was herding his flock in remote Poonch district when unusual torrential rain and hail killed more than 100 of his goats and sheep.
“Before we could understand anything, a thunderstorm and hail followed rains. In the absence of any shelter, goats and sheep rushed toward a gully ... and got washed away,” Razak said in an interview.
The herder received about $500 in financial compensation under the State Disaster Respond Fund but said it was not adequate to meet his losses, which were about double what he received.
In the same storm, Mohammad Farooq, 45, another pastoralist, lost over 150 cattle in a landslide in Bafliaz, with his family only narrowly escaping.
Social media users in Jammu and Kashmir circulated pictures of his dead livestock and published his bank details, asking for financial help for the family.

INSURANCE?
To help fruit growers hit by unseasonable snow, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology has issued advice on how farmers can protect trees from damage.
The state’s horticulture department has uploaded videos on its website showing growers how to drill into broken tree trunks and try to rejoin them with large screws.
Dhawale, of the farmer welfare group, said Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana — a crop insurance scheme put in place by India’s prime minister in 2016 — has so far not provided much help with worsening crop losses in Kashmir from wilder weather.
Many farmers remain unaware that help is available from the program, according to an August survey by Weather Risk Management Services Pvt Ltd., a global provider of climate risk management services.
Dhawale said that “only a holistic approach” that combined compensation, efforts to reduce farmer debt and help putting in place processing facilities to boost incomes would help farmers deal with the growing pressures.
The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, meanwhile, has asked the state government to speed approval of a restructured state insurance program aimed at helping struggling apple and saffron farmers.
For now, widespread damage to trees and the apple harvest mean apple prices have jumped over 20 percent across the country since the disaster, as Jammu and Kashmir state produces nearly 80 percent of India’s apples.

CHERRIES, RICE AND MAIZE
Kashmir’s changing weather patterns mean the region now gets more of its snow at the end of February and in early March, said Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, head of earth sciences at the University of Kashmir.
That has been good news for autumn-harvested crops — including rice and maize — which saw a 10 percent larger harvest this year, said Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal, a director of the state agriculture department.
But the late snow is hurting the region’s cherry harvest, Romshoo said, as “the valley receives delayed snowfall when the trees are in full bloom”.
Other changes also are underway as Kashmir — like other high-altitude Himalayan regions — records increases in its minimum, maximum and average temperatures.
Overall much less snow and more rain is falling, Romshoo said, and “earlier people wouldn’t use fans in the region during summer but now people use air conditioners here”.
Forest fires also are becoming a worsening problem, he said.
“The incidents of forest fires, which were earlier unimaginable during winters, are now being reported frequently due to delayed snowfall or dry winters,” he said.
“Such indicators of the climate change are very disturbing,” he added.
Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, last month shared a viral video clip on Twitter of a heartbroken apple grower frantically trying to save his harvested crop, buried under heavy snow in south Kashmir.
Abdullah called the disaster “tragic.”
“This man’s spirits are completely crushed. ... It’s no wonder he’s weeping the way he is,” he remarked.

Topics: Kashmir Apple growers India

