’We’ll fight’ says Philippine journalist in govt showdown

Maria Ressa, CEO of Rappler, an online news service who has been critical of the government of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, gestures as she talks with reporters after posting bail at the Pasig Regional Trial Court in metropolitan Manila, Philippines, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (AP)
  • Rights campaigners say the true toll is triple that and could amount to crimes against humanity
  • Ressa insists the site is not anti-Duterte, saying it is just doing its job to hold the government to account
MANILA: Threatened with prison and closure of the news site she co-founded, Philippine journalist Maria Ressa says there is one clear response to the government onslaught she faces: fight back.
The site, Rappler, has taken a critical stand on President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly anti-drug crackdown and now finds itself the target of grinding, unrelenting attacks from the authorities.
Ressa turned herself in this week to face one tax evasion charge, but could still face arrest on four other counts that she insists were crafted to bring the site to heel.
“I have nothing to hide. We have done nothing wrong. I’m willing to challenge the government and I will hold them accountable,” she told AFP at Rappler’s Manila headquarters.
“I’m not afraid of what it’s (the government) doing. In fact, I call them on these lies. We’ll fight them in court,” she added of the charge that carries up to 10 years behind bars.
She is due to be arraigned Friday on the first case, which stems from allegations Rappler and Ressa did not pay taxes on 2015 bond sales that netted $3 million.
The investments are at the heart of a case that led the Philippines’ corporate watchdog to void the news site’s license in January. That case is still pending.
“They want to intimidate. They want to harass,” she said. “The end goal of all that is to (force us to) pipe down. Stop doing the stories.”
The government said this week Duterte had no hand in the charges, saying “we will never interfere with the function of the judiciary.”
Rappler has been among a clutch of Philippine news outlets that have questioned the methods of the president’s signature crackdown, which police say has killed nearly 5,000 alleged dealers and addicts since 2016.

Rights campaigners say the true toll is triple that and could amount to crimes against humanity.
Yet, the site and its roughly 30 journalists, a majority of whom are women in their 20s, has kept publishing stories on the drug war.
Its most recent series quotes vigilantes who say they were paid by Philippine police to kill drug suspects or criminals under the banner of Duterte’s crackdown.
Ressa insists the site is not anti-Duterte, saying it is just doing its job to hold the government to account.
In doing so it has invited a steady stream of online vitriol since Duterte came to power over two years ago.
Ressa’s position at the head of the site meant getting, by her own estimate, up to 90 hate messages per hour online at one point toward the end of 2016.
“I feel like Rappler has been under attack for two and a half years,” she said.
The attacks are nothing new, but with the filing of criminal charges against her the stakes have now reached a new level of menace.
Her fate will be decided by a judicial system which is notoriously responsive to pressure applied by the powerful.
“I still believe there are men and women inside the government who want to hold the line, who believe in the values of the Philippine constitution,” Ressa said.
“We’re going to fight it in court, but it looks a little bit stacked,” she added.
Ressa admits to being baffled by the logic of the tax case against her and Rappler, which alleges the site became a dealer in securities — not a media outlet — once it engaged in the bond sales.
“It’s like saying yellow is blue,” she said
“How do you fight against somebody who is trying to convince other people that yellow is blue?“

New misconduct allegations levied against Moonves

Updated 05 December 2018
AP
0

New misconduct allegations levied against Moonves

Updated 05 December 2018
AP
0

NEW YORK: An internal investigation of former CBS chief Les Moonves has turned up more evidence of sexual misconduct as well as lying and destruction of evidence, throwing into jeopardy his $120 million severance package, The New York Times reported Wednesday.
A look at what's known about the scandal so far:
THE LATEST
Lawyers hired by the network allege in a draft report that the TV executive committed "multiple acts of serious nonconsensual sexual misconduct" before and after he came to CBS in 1995, according to the Times. He also deleted numerous text messages and was "evasive and untruthful at times" under questioning, the report says.
Among other things, investigators received reports about a network employee who was "on call" to perform oral sex on Moonves. Investigators also found that he received oral sex from at least four CBS employees "under circumstances that sound transactional and improper to the extent that there was no hint of any relationship, romance, or reciprocity."
The investigators say they interviewed 11 of the 17 women they knew had accused Moonves of misconduct and found their accounts credible.
The 59-page report is to be presented to CBS's board of directors before the company's annual meeting next week, the Times said.
THE REACTION
A lawyer for Moonves, Andrew J. Levander, said in a statement that Moonves said he cooperated "extensively and fully" with investigators.
The former CEO "vehemently denies having any non-consensual sexual relations. He never put or kept someone on the payroll for the purpose of sex," the attorney said.
CBS declined to comment.
THE BACKSTORY
Moonves, largely credited with turning CBS around, was forced out in September, after The New Yorker published allegations from 12 women who said he subjected them to mistreatment that included forced oral sex, groping and retaliation if they resisted.
Moonves denied the accusations, though he said he had consensual relations with some of the women.
Moonves, 69, is one of the most powerful entertainment industry figures to be brought down by the #MeToo movement. Others include Hollywood studio boss Harvey Weinstein, NBC "Today" show host Matt Lauer and PBS talk show host Charlie Rose.
Moonves made his mark at CBS with sitcoms such as "Two and a Half Men" and "The Big Bang Theory," reality TV such as "Survivor" and procedural dramas like "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and "NCIS."
THE CONTRACT
Moonves was one of the highest-paid executives in the nation, making a total of nearly $140 million in the two years before he lost his job.
In a move that appalled women's activists and others, CBS said at the time of his departure that it set aside $120 million in severance for him. But the network warned he will lose the money if the board concludes it had cause to terminate him.
In their report, the lawyers say the network has grounds to deny him his severance. They say his pattern of behavior "arguably constitutes willful misfeasance and violation of the company's sexual harassment policy."
THE INVESTIGATORS
The investigation began in August and is being led by two former federal prosecutors now with highly regarded law firms: Nancy Kestenbaum and Mary Jo White, who was also head of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In a statement to the Times, the investigators said: "Our work is still in progress and there are bound to be many facts and assessments that evolve and change as the work is completed."

Topics: CBS Chief Les Moonves Les Moonves

