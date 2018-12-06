Nissan hit by new inspection scandal after Ghosn arrest

You are here

Nissan plans to make an announcement on the case later this month and is considering recalling any vehicles improperly tested. (File/AP)
TOKYO: Nissan plans to conduct another recall owing to “improper” tests on new vehicles, a newspaper said Thursday, dealing a fresh blow to the Japanese car giant following the shock arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.
The latest issue was uncovered after transport ministry officials conducted on-site inspections at Nissan’s major assembly plants, the Nikkei business daily said.
Several employees admitted they carried out “improper” tests on brake and other systems before shipment, the newspaper said, without specifying how many cars were affected.
Nissan plans to make an announcement on the case later this month and is considering recalling any vehicles improperly tested, it added.
Immediate confirmation of the report was not available.
The manufacturer was forced to recall more than one million vehicles last year after admitting staff without proper authorization had conducted final inspections on some units intended for the domestic market before they were shipped to dealers.
In a separate case that erupted in July, Nissan admitted data on exhaust emissions and fuel economy had been deliberately “altered,” hampering its efforts to recover trust after the inspection scandal.
If confirmed, it would represent another blow to the company, which has been rocked since Ghosn was arrested on November 19 on allegations he under-reported his salary by millions of dollars over five years.
Ghosn denies any wrongdoing.
The ousted chairman is expected to face a further accusation of under-reporting his salary by about four billion yen ($35.5 million) over the past three years, Japanese media reported.

WTO chief warns of economic danger of trade war

WASHINGTON: All countries will lose in a global trade war, the head of the world’s trade referee warned in a speech on Wednesday.
Under attack from US President Donald Trump, the head of the World Trade Organization, Roberto Azevedo, acknowledged that reforms are needed, but rejected criticism that trade is the main cause of job losses.
Azevedo welcomed the commitment by the Group of 20 over the weekend in Buenos Aires to reform the WTO to better preside over the modern trading system, saying the “system can be better.”
But as the Trump administration has aggressively imposed punitive tariffs on trading partners, especially on China, with the goal of reducing the US trade deficit, Azevedo said that “we have to get away from the idea that trade is a zero-sum proposition.”
“It is not. Everyone can benefit,” he said in a speech to the National Foreign Trade Council.
He welcomed the US-China truce reached in Buenos Aires, and the commitment to reach a deal to defuse the conflict between the world’s two biggest economies.
The alternative of escalating the trade conflict would undermine the global economic recovery, he said.
The “outcome in all simulations is that trade and economic growth will slow down and that all countries, without exceptions, will lose out in a global trade war,” Azevedo said.
That is a warning the International Monetary Fund also has issued.
Azevedo acknowledged the growing anxiety in a changing economy, but stressed that most of the job losses are due to technological change, rather than trade.
Trade is “an engine of growth, productivity, innovation, job creation,” he said.
The Trump administration has blocked the workings of the WTO dispute arbitration system.
Azevedo again flagged the dangers of that path, saying it could undermine the WTO. But he said that after the agreement by the G20, “I believe that this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to renew the trading system.”

