  Yasir Shah sets new record as quickest bowler to take 200 Test wickets breaking 82-year-old mark
Yasir Shah sets new record as quickest bowler to take 200 Test wickets breaking 82-year-old mark

Pakistani spinner Yasir Shah, center, celebrates with teammates after breaking the fastest to 200 Test wickets record during the fourth day of the third and final Test cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 6, 2018. (AFP)
AFP
  • Yasir has taken just 33 Tests to reach the magical milestone.
  • Spin king breaks record set by fellow leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett who took his 200 scalps in 36 Tests.
AFP
ABU DHABI: Pakistan’s leg-spinner Yasir Shah Thursday became the fastest cricketer to take 200 Test wickets, breaking an 82-year-old record on the fourth day of the third Test against New Zealand.
The 32-year-old trapped nightwatchman Will Somerville leg before for four — his second wicket of the New Zealand second innings — to reach the milestone in his 33rd Test, beating Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett’s record of 36 Tests achieved against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1936.
Yasir, whose 14 wickets helped Pakistan level the series 1-1 in Dubai, now has 27 wickets in the three Tests against New Zealand.
His 14 for 184 were the second best match figures in a Test for Pakistan, behind former captain and current prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, who bagged 14 for 116 against Sri Lanka in Lahore in 1982.
New Zealand, resuming at 26 for 2 on Thursday, fell to 37 for 3 after Yasir removed Somerville and were still needing 37 runs to make Pakistan bat again.
Yasir began the Abu Dhabi Test with 195 wickets in 32 Tests and on the opening day grabbed three early wickets but BJ Watling resisted with 77 not out, leaving him having to complete his landmark in the second innings.
Since taking seven wickets on debut against Australia in 2014, Yasir has been a key figure in Pakistan’s Test team.
He took 12 wickets in that 2-0 series win over Australia in United Arab Emirates in 2014 and followed that with 15 against New Zealand in a 1-1 draw the same year.
That was followed by 24 wickets against Sri Lanka in 2015 and 10 in a match to beat England at Lord’s a year later. He took 21 and 25 wickets respectively in series wins over the West Indies.
Yasir was also the fastest Pakistani to 50 wickets (nine Tests), reached 100 wickets in 17 Tests — second only to Englishman George Lohmann who took 16 matches during a Test in Johannesburg in 1896.

Brilliant Cheteshwar Pujara ton spares India’s blushes on day one of first Test against Australia

AFP
Brilliant Cheteshwar Pujara ton spares India’s blushes on day one of first Test against Australia

  • India close the day on 250 for nine having won the toss and elected to bat.
  • Pujara the standout performer on the first day of the much-anticipated four-Test series.
AFP
ADELAIDE: Cheteshwar Pujara scored a gritty 123 in punishing conditions to claw India back into the opening Test in Adelaide Thursday after Australia seized early control with some blistering bowling.
Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc all grabbed two wickets and the tourists wilted to 250 for nine at stumps on day one.
The experienced Pujara faced 246 balls in his gutsy knock — passing 5,000 Test runs for his 16th Test century — as the wickets tumbled around him, including superstar captain Virat Kohli for three.
At the end of a day characterised by poor shot selection, Pujara went for a quick single on the second last ball and was removed in a brilliant run-out by a diving Cummins.
“It was one of my top innings in Test cricket, I could say top five,” said Pujara, adding that he was disappointed other batsmen didn’t do as well.
“To be honest we should have batted better but they also bowled well in the first two sessions and I knew that I had to stay patient and wait for the loose balls.
“We’ll learn from the mistakes and put up a better show in the second innings.”

Australia's bowlers enjoyed much success having lost the toss in Adelaide. 


Batting after Kohli won the toss, the visitors crumbled in a disastrous morning session under a pace barrage before digging in later in the day, with Pujara and Ravi Ashwin (25 off 76 balls) staging a fightback as the bowlers tired.
In their first home Test since the ball-tampering scandal in March, Australia took four wickets before lunch with the batsmen guilty of playing at deliveries they would have been better off leaving alone.
Australian bowling coach David Saker said it was a premeditated plan for the quicks to pitch it up and lure India’s batsmen into false shots.
“We got the wickets the way we thought we might get the wickets,” he said.
Starc added that he felt the attack was excellent for much of the day, but they let it slip in the final hour. But he was happy overall.
“If you’d said to us at the beginning of the day after losing the toss that we have them at 250 for nine, we’d have bitten your arm off,” he said

KHAWAJA STUNS KOHLI

Opener KL Rahul, who has been struggling for runs, flopped again, caught by Aaron Finch at third slip off Hazlewood for two.
Veteran Murali Vijay, in the side after young gun Prithvi Shaw suffered ankle ligament damage, didn’t last much longer, caught behind by skipper Tim Paine off Starc for 11.
In marched Kohli to a huge roar from the crowd, but Usman Khawaja at gully spectacularly caught him off a Cummins delivery as he attempted a drive, out after facing only 16 balls.
It was stunning one-handed take by Khawaja, whose preparations were upset by the shock arrest of his brother this week for allegedly framing a love-rival with a fake terror plot.
The dismissal of Kohli, who has scored five centuries in his two previous Test tours of Australia and rates Adelaide his favorite overseas ground, sparked wild celebrations.
Vice captain Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara worked to steady the ship.
But after returning from a break, Hazlewood enticed Rahane into a drive and he edged to Handscomb in the slips for 13.
Rohit Sharma, preferred in the final XI to all-rounder Hanuma Vihari, had compiled a patient 31 when he swept Lyon for six, narrowly missing being caught on the ropes.
Sharma then needlessly tried the same shot on the next ball, and this time debutant Marcus Harris comfortably collected the steepling catch, with the right-hander once more failing to capitalize on a good start.
It was left to Pujara, in his 65th Test, to stay at the crease and keep chipping away, building a 41-run partnership with Rishabh Pant and then 62 with Ashwin before he was run out by Cummins.

