Saudi energy minister says reduction of 1 mln barrels per day would be enough for OPEC Plus

The Saudi minister said that it was important that all non-OPEC producers participate in any agreement to reduce production. (File/AFP)
  • Crude prices began falling in October and continued to plunge last month because of oversupply and fears weaker global economic growth would dampen energy demand
  • Trump tweeted: “Hopefully OPEC will be keeping oil flows as is, not restricted. The World does not want to see, or need, higher oil prices!“
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Thursday reducing production by one million barrels per day would be enough for OPEC Plus.

The Saudi minister said that it was important that all non-OPEC producers participate in any agreement to reduce production and that all options were on the table to reach an agreement. 

"We're looking for a sufficient cut to balance the market, equally distributed between countries," Al-Falih told reporters ahead of an OPEC meeting in the Austrian capital.

His Iraqi counterpart, Thamir Ghadhban, said: "I am optimistic that the agreement will stabilize the market, will stop the slide in the price (of oil)."

OPEC members are meeting to agree on their response to recent declines in oil prices.
Crude prices began falling in October and continued to plunge last month because of oversupply and fears weaker global economic growth would dampen energy demand. The price of both benchmark US crude and the standard for internationally traded oil fell 22 percent in November.
Mohammed Hamad Al-Rumhy, Oman’s oil and gas minister, said Wednesday of the production cut expected at Thursday’s meeting that “we haven’t discussed the numbers.”On Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter to urge producers to keep pumping.
"Hopefully OPEC will be keeping oil flows as is, not restricted. The World does not want to see, or need, higher oil prices!" said Trump, who has repeatedly accused the cartel of keeping prices artificially high.
The Saudi minister pointedly said Washington should back off.
"We don't need permission from anyone to cut," he said.
The US "is not in a position to tell us what to do," he added.

Nissan hit by new inspection scandal after Ghosn arrest

Updated 06 December 2018
AFP
0

  • The latest issue was uncovered after transport ministry officials conducted on-site inspections at Nissan’s major assembly plants
  • Several employees admitted they carried out “improper” tests on brake and other systems before shipment
TOKYO: Nissan plans to conduct another recall owing to “improper” tests on new vehicles, a newspaper said Thursday, dealing a fresh blow to the Japanese car giant following the shock arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.
The latest issue was uncovered after transport ministry officials conducted on-site inspections at Nissan’s major assembly plants, the Nikkei business daily said.
Several employees admitted they carried out “improper” tests on brake and other systems before shipment, the newspaper said, without specifying how many cars were affected.
Nissan plans to make an announcement on the case later this month and is considering recalling any vehicles improperly tested, it added.
Immediate confirmation of the report was not available.
The manufacturer was forced to recall more than one million vehicles last year after admitting staff without proper authorization had conducted final inspections on some units intended for the domestic market before they were shipped to dealers.
In a separate case that erupted in July, Nissan admitted data on exhaust emissions and fuel economy had been deliberately “altered,” hampering its efforts to recover trust after the inspection scandal.
If confirmed, it would represent another blow to the company, which has been rocked since Ghosn was arrested on November 19 on allegations he under-reported his salary by millions of dollars over five years.
Ghosn denies any wrongdoing.
The ousted chairman is expected to face a further accusation of under-reporting his salary by about four billion yen ($35.5 million) over the past three years, Japanese media reported.

