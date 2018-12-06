You are here

  • Home
  • Leicester City helicopter crash caused by mechanical fault, say investigators
﻿

Leicester City helicopter crash caused by mechanical fault, say investigators

Investigators say the helicopter involved in a crash that killed the owner of English soccer team Leicester and four other people lost control because of a mechanical fault. (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 December 2018
AP
0

Leicester City helicopter crash caused by mechanical fault, say investigators

  • The AAIB provided its update on Thursday after a detailed examination of the helicopter’s control system
  • Footage of the incident appears to show that sections of the tail rotor may have fallen off in mid-air
Updated 06 December 2018
AP
0

LONDON: Investigators say the helicopter involved in a crash that killed the owner of English soccer team Leicester and four other people lost control because of a mechanical fault.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch says the mechanism linking the pilot’s pedals with the tail rotor blades became disconnected, resulting in the helicopter making an uncontrollable right turn before it spun and crashed.
Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the Thai retail entrepreneur who owned Leicester, was among those killed when his aircraft crashed and burst in flames outside the King Power Stadium following a Premier League game on Oct. 27.
The AAIB provided its update on Thursday after a detailed examination of the helicopter’s control system. It will continue to investigate.
Footage of the incident appears to show that sections of the tail rotor may have fallen off in mid-air.

Topics: Leicester City helicopter crash vichai srivaddhanaprabha

Related

0
World
Leicester City soccer club owner, four others killed in helicopter crash
Update 0
World
Family, players pay tribute to Thai owner of Leicester City

Eiffel tower, Louvre among Paris tourism sites to close on Saturday

Updated 06 December 2018
Reuters
0

Eiffel tower, Louvre among Paris tourism sites to close on Saturday

  • French authorities will close dozens of museums, tourism sites and shops on Saturday
  • The Eiffel Tower will also be closed on Saturday due to the protests
Updated 06 December 2018
Reuters
0

PARIS: French authorities will close dozens of museums, tourism sites and shops on Saturday, including the Eiffel Tower and Louvre, fearing a recurrence of last week’s violence in Paris, officials said on Thursday.
“We cannot take the risk when we know the threat,” Culture Minister Franck Riester told RTL radio, adding that far-right and far-left agitators were planning to hijack rallies by “yellow vest” protesters in Paris.
He said the Louvre museum, Orsay museum, the two operas, and the Grand Palais were among the sites that would be closed a week after rioters looted and defaced the Arc de Triomphe.
The Eiffel Tower will also be closed on Saturday due to the protests, the site’s operator SETE said, warning that it could not ensure security for visitors.
With protesters calling on social media for “Act IV” — a fourth weekend of protest — Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said 65,000 police would be drafted in to stop a repeat of last Saturday’s mayhem in Paris, when rioters torched cars and looted shops off the Champs Elysees boulevard.
At least four of the weekend’s first division football matches have been canceled.
Paris police asked dozens of shop and restaurant owners around the Champs Elysees and Bastille areas to close on Saturday and requested local authorities in 15 areas around the capital to remove anything in the streets that could be used as projectiles.
The government is also considering using troops currently deployed on anti-terrorism patrols to protect public buildings.

Topics: Eiffel Tower The Louvre Paris France tourism protest

Related

0
World
Paris riots show difficulty of fighting warming with taxes
Update 0
World
Macron caves in to French protesters — too late, they say

Latest updates

40,000 expected to attend Saudi E-Prix in Riyadh
0
Supernatural gothic tale ‘Ava/Ada’ coming to Dhahran
0
New media center to assess quality of reports and effect on KSA
0
King Abdullah City for Atomic Energy president receives Argentine ambassador
0
SABIC participates in Poland world climate meet
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.