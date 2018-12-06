You are here

  • Home
  • Lion Air CEO says it may cancel Boeing 737 MAX orders
﻿

Lion Air CEO says it may cancel Boeing 737 MAX orders

A Lion Air Boeing 737-800 plane prepares to land at the Sukarno-Hatta airport in Tangerang on the outskirts of Jakarta. (Reuters)
Updated 33 sec ago
Reuters
0

Lion Air CEO says it may cancel Boeing 737 MAX orders

  • Lion Air is considering canceling orders for Boeing Co. 737 MAX jets following a crash that killed 189 people in October
  • Boeing declined to comment on contractual matters but industry sources say aerospace companies rarely leave room for unilateral cancelations
Updated 33 sec ago
Reuters
0

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Lion Air is considering canceling orders for Boeing Co. 737 MAX jets following a crash that killed 189 people in October but has not yet made a decision, said the airline’s CEO Edward Sirait.

Sirait told a briefing that Lion Air was examining the legality of canceling orders but had not yet communicated with the manufacturer about the prospect.

The airline has 190 Boeing jets worth $22 billion at list prices waiting to be delivered, on top of 197 already taken, making it one of the largest US export customers.

Lion Air was reported to be reviewing Boeing airplane purchases and had not ruled out canceling orders as relations worsen in a spat over responsibility for the crash, according to sources.

Any cancelation of orders would need to be approved by the airline’s co-founders and co-owners, Rusdi Kirana and his brother Kusnan Kirana.

 

Rusdi Kirana ordered a review of airline purchases in response to Boeing’s statement last week focusing attention on piloting and maintenance topics related to the crash.

Boeing declined to comment on contractual matters but industry sources say aerospace companies rarely leave room for unilateral cancelations except in exceptional circumstances.

Bankers and some analysts say Lion Air and Southeast Asian rivals over-expanded and would be comfortable with fewer orders.

Lion Air, as a private company, does not publicly disclose information about its financial position.

Loss-making national carrier Garuda Indonesia has reported pressure from higher oil prices and a weaker currency.

FASTFACTS

Lion Air has 190 Boeing jets worth $22 billion at list prices waiting to be delivered, on top of 197 already taken, making it one of the largest US export customers.

Topics: Lion Air Boeing

Related

0
World
Indonesia aviation in spotlight after Lion Air crash
0
World
Lion Air pilots struggled to control plane that crashed in Indonesia

Dubai’s DP World acquires Danish Unifeeder for $748 million

Updated 06 December 2018
AP
0

Dubai’s DP World acquires Danish Unifeeder for $748 million

  • DP World’s full acquisition of Unifeeder Group from Nordic Capital Fund VIII was announced in August, finalized Thursday
  • DP World’s profits last year climbed to $1.2 billion with revenue reaching $4.7 billion
Updated 06 December 2018
AP
0

DUBAI: Global port operator DP World says it has acquired Danish logistics firm Unifeeder for $748 million, about 660 million euros, helping the Dubai-owned company expand its foothold through the largest feeder and shortsea network in Europe.
DP World’s full acquisition of Unifeeder Group from Nordic Capital Fund VIII was announced in August, but finalized on Thursday.
DP World says Unifeeder’s smaller vessels and connectivity to approximately 100 ports will enhance the port operator’s presence in the global supply chain and broaden its services. While DP World’s core business remains in container terminals, the company says this latest acquisition is part of a wider strategy to diversify revenues.
DP World’s profits last year climbed to $1.2 billion with revenue reaching $4.7 billion.

Topics: business economy DP World ports UAE Dubai

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
DP World signs solar deal with ‘green champion’ SirajPower
0
Business & Economy
Trade tensions will make 2019 challenging, says DP World chief

Latest updates

Bahrain FM: Qatar has burned its bridges with GCC
0
Lion Air CEO says it may cancel Boeing 737 MAX orders
0
Libya to vote on new constitution before February
0
Florida couple accused of stealing boat for Cuban honeymoon
0
Saudi-British Green Flag drills conclude in Taif
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.